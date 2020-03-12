LonghornsCountry
Breaking: Big 12 Cancels Postseason Tournament amid growing concerns over COVID-19

Chris Dukes

The Big 12 has canceled the remainder of its conference tournament amid growing concerns over COVID-19.   

This announcement came just minutes before Texas and Texas Tech were set to take the court for the first Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game.

“The decision was made in consultation with the Conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the conference said in a release. "This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”

The Big 12 joins the SEC, AAC, Conference USA and the Ivy League in shutting down its annual postseason championship tournament in recent days as the sports world continues to be affected by the novel coronavirus. 

On Wednesday it was announced that the games would be played in front of an extremely limited fan presence with each team allotted only 175 tickets. 

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on Wednesday when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the virus. Thursday morning reports broke that a second Jazz player - Donovan Mitchell - had tested positive for the virus as well. Major League Soccer also suspended its season for 30 days due to the health risk associated with the virus. 

As of now the University of Texas plans to continue sporting events but has barred fan attendance through March 22 according to the most recent communication from officials. 

Some administrators have openly discussed taking all classes online after  spring break, though there is no word on how that might affect spring football practices as of yet. 

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they come in. 

