Texas Basketball: Longhorns Prep for Texas Tech

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Bob Wischusen (pxp), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 87-61. Last meeting: Texas 68-58 (Feb. 29, 2020; Lubbock).

Notables

• IT'S BEEN A WHILE: Texas is looking to advance to the semifinals at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2014. The Longhorns have reached the semifinal round in 13 of their first 23 appearances at the Championship.

• LOOKING FOR 20 WINS: The Longhorns enter Thursday's contest in Kansas City just one victory shy of reaching the 20-win mark. The Longhorns are looking to post 20 wins for the 18th time in the last 21 seasons.

• COLEMAN AT THE POINT: Junior G Matt Coleman III was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. Coleman leads the team in scoring (12.7 ppg), assists (3.4 apg), steals (40) and minutes (33.6) and has converted 39.5% (45-114) from three-point range this year.

• AJ1 INSPIRES: Redshirt sophomore G Andrew Jones earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. Jones ranks second on the team in scoring (11.5 ppg) and third in assists (1.9 apg) and steals (23) in 26.6 mpg while posting a team-high six 20-point performances.