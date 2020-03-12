LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Prep for Texas Tech

Chris Dukes

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Bob Wischusen (pxp), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 87-61. Last meeting: Texas 68-58 (Feb. 29, 2020; Lubbock).

Notables

• IT'S BEEN A WHILE: Texas is looking to advance to the semifinals at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2014. The Longhorns have reached the semifinal round in 13 of their first 23 appearances at the Championship.

• LOOKING FOR 20 WINS: The Longhorns enter Thursday's contest in Kansas City just one victory shy of reaching the 20-win mark. The Longhorns are looking to post 20 wins for the 18th time in the last 21 seasons. 

• COLEMAN AT THE POINT: Junior G Matt Coleman III was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. Coleman leads the team in scoring (12.7 ppg), assists (3.4 apg), steals (40) and minutes (33.6) and has converted 39.5% (45-114) from three-point range this year.

• AJ1 INSPIRES: Redshirt sophomore G Andrew Jones earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. Jones ranks second on the team in scoring (11.5 ppg) and third in assists (1.9 apg) and steals (23) in 26.6 mpg while posting a team-high six 20-point performances. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Big 12 Cancels Postseason Tournament amid growing concerns over COVID-19

Just minutes before the Longhorns were set to tip off against Texas Tech the conference canceled the tournament

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas' Big 12 Tournament contest against the Red Raiders could be a physical affair

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Get Visit from Nation's No. 1 Running Back (Watch Highlights)

Five-star back Camar Wheaton was on campus for an unoffical visit this week

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Athletics Suspends Fan Attendance Through March 22

With growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Longhorns will compete in home events without fans for the remainder of this week and through March 22

Chris Dukes

Big 12, NCAA Tournaments Will be Played in Empty Arenas Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The NCAA and Big 12 are taking drastic steps in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Can Texas Take Down Texas Tech Again?

The Longhorns are fighting for their postseason lives in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Brock Cunningham Questionable for Texas Tech

The redshirt freshman suffered an ankle injury in practice ahead of the Big 12 Tournament

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: These Teams Could Burst Texas' NCAA Tournament Bubble

How teams like Wofford, San Fransisco and St. Bonaventure matter to Texas' tournament chances.

Chris Dukes

by

Ryguy3

Texas Baseball Welcomes in Abeline Christian

The two schools are meeting for the first time ever on the diamond

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: 'Horns Extend Offer to Metroplex Wide Receiver

Texas is vying for the services of Mansfield Summit's Hal Presley

Chris Dukes