LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Family Binds Texas Golfers Parker and Pierceson Coody

Tomer Barazani

Twin brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody, were only six years old when they first caddied for their grandfather, Charles Coody, in the Masters Par 3 Contest. Charles, a 1971 Masters Champion, paved the way for his grandkids to excel in the sport of golf.

Before attending high school at Plano West Senior, the Coody twins had already committed to play their collegiate career at The University of Texas at Austin. While their whole family had a legacy at Texas, their father sat them down and told them to individually write down which college they wanted to go to. The decision came down to Texas and Oklahoma State, both respectfully portrayed as Golf powerhouses.

A couple of years later, the dynamic duo are successfully creating a name of their own on the Forty Acres. The Golf Coaches Association of America, as well as the Texas Men's Golf, announced that the Coody duo had received all-american-honors this past Thursday. Earlier this year, Parker had a huge win in sudden death at the Southern Highlands Collegiate tournament, shooting two rounds in the 60s and finishing at 208.

When asked who is a better golfer, Pierceson just told us to check the rankings, while Parker claims that winning the most recent tournament puts him on top. As Texas finished the season as the consensus No. 4 in all three major polls, the twins will surely continue to dominate in their upcoming junior season with the Longhorns. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Jacksonville Getting Potential Day One Value in Collin Johnson

The Texas receiver was generating a ton of buzz before an injury slowed him down his senior year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile Louisiana Athlete

Malik Nabers has the talent to play on either side of the ball

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns 2020 Draft Class Will Be Remembered for its Leadership

All five Texas players moving on to the NFL were team captains in 2019

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Zach Shackelford Signs with Tampa Bay

The Texas center is excited about a shot to play for the Buccaneers

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Malcolm Roach Will Sign With New Orleans Saints

Roach will be the third former Texas player on the New Orleans roster

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Receiver Collin Johnson Selected in Fifth Round

The Longhorns pass catcher ranks sixth in school history with 188 receptions

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 1, 2005

Texas' 2005 team was one of college football's all-time greats

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: The Dolphins are Getting a 'Consummate Pro' In Brandon Jones

The former Longhorn is a student of the game

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Lands in Great Situation With Ravens

The former Longhorn should thrive in Baltimore's explosive offense

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Brandon Jones Drafted by Miami Dolphins in the Third Round

The Texas defensive back was the 70th overall pick in the NFL Draft

Chris Dukes