Family Binds Texas Golfers Parker and Pierceson Coody

Twin brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody, were only six years old when they first caddied for their grandfather, Charles Coody, in the Masters Par 3 Contest. Charles, a 1971 Masters Champion, paved the way for his grandkids to excel in the sport of golf.

Before attending high school at Plano West Senior, the Coody twins had already committed to play their collegiate career at The University of Texas at Austin. While their whole family had a legacy at Texas, their father sat them down and told them to individually write down which college they wanted to go to. The decision came down to Texas and Oklahoma State, both respectfully portrayed as Golf powerhouses.

A couple of years later, the dynamic duo are successfully creating a name of their own on the Forty Acres. The Golf Coaches Association of America, as well as the Texas Men's Golf, announced that the Coody duo had received all-american-honors this past Thursday. Earlier this year, Parker had a huge win in sudden death at the Southern Highlands Collegiate tournament, shooting two rounds in the 60s and finishing at 208.

When asked who is a better golfer, Pierceson just told us to check the rankings, while Parker claims that winning the most recent tournament puts him on top. As Texas finished the season as the consensus No. 4 in all three major polls, the twins will surely continue to dominate in their upcoming junior season with the Longhorns.