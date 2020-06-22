LonghornsCountry
Get to Know Latest Texas Basketball 2021 Commit Keeyan Itejere

Tomer Barazani

On Monday morning, Shaka Smart and Texas Basketball secured an encouraging commitment from six-foot-nine big man Keeyan Itejere. Itejere becomes the first Longhorn to commit for the 2021 class.

The North Carolina product isn’t currently rated by 247Sports, yet is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. Additionally, Itejere managed to block 1.4 shots per game while being the second highest scorer on the team behind North Carolina State signee Jaylon Gibson. Some of the teams that heavily recruited the big man included VCU, Utah Valley, UNCW, Little Rock-Arkansas, Radford, Rhode Island and Elon.

The rising senior answered a few questions regarding his decision to play for Texas (via 247Sports):

On his decision:

“I just really felt like it was the right fit for me. The coach [Shaka Smart] holds a lot of the values that I look up to, relationships coming first, me becoming the best version of me that I can at the end of the day even outside of basketball, I just really felt like he was the right fit for me.”

Coach Smart's pitch to him:

“The second he saw me he [Shaka Smart] reached out to me immediately and was really interested. We started building a relationship right off the bat. I would say the biggest thing was the fact that he just felt really confident in my ability and what he could do with it. I thought that I believed if he coached me and I went through what he told me to do he felt I could make it far. I believe in him a lot.”

On what he brings to the program:

What I can bring is being a pretty all-around character, very high motor, getting to the basket, making twos, blocking shots, I’d say just get things going.

Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song and still make changes to honor players of color.

Chris Dukes

by

IVCDub

Report: Big 12 Considering Pushing Back Conference Title Game

With COVID-19 looming over the season, conference officials consider pushing the game back to allow for a potential make-up contest

Chris Dukes

Texas Softball Lands Transfer from Texas Tech

Brianna Cantu played in 16 games (eight starts) for the Red Raiders during the abbreviated 2020 season

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Sharp-Shooting Big Man

The Longhorns have their first verbal commitment for the 2021 class in power forward Keeyan Itejere

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Baseball Celebrates Anniversary of National Title

The Longhorns defeated South Carolina to capture the program's 18th NCAA Championship on this day 18 years ago.

Chris Dukes

Charlie Strong's USF Tenure Under NCAA Investigation

A disappointing three-year tenure at the Forty Acres drove the former Texas coach out to the University of South Florida in 2017.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Staff Impresses Four-Star Colorado Tight End

Tight end recruiting target Gunner Helm raves about recent virtual visit

Chris Dukes

K-State Becomes First Big 12 Team to Suspend Football Activities Due to COVID-19

A total of 14 Wildcat football players have tested positive for the disease

Chris Dukes

Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Fight for Social Justice

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have teamed up to donate $1M to multiple organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Summer Enrollee Profile: Jaylan Ford

The outside linebacker is a talented pass rusher with tremendous upside

Chris Dukes