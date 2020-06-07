Longhorn Network to Showcase Texas Athletics’ NCAA Success

Longhorn Network will honor some of The University of Texas’ greatest NCAA points, plays and postseason runs with four rounds of programming in June, highlighting several of the UT faithful’s favorite standouts to set foot on the Forty Acres. It will be the first time since their original airing that these matchups have been televised on LHN.

The first round is set to come on Monday, June 8, and will celebrate Longhorn Legend and Texas Softball great Cat Osterman with eight of her greatest games. To highlight the day, Osterman will be taking over the Longhorn Network twitter feed (@LonghornNetwork) beginning at 7 p.m. CT to look back on her UT career and answer questions from Longhorn nation. The eight-game series begins at 5 a.m. CT and runs throughout the day. Osterman is one of the eight left-handed pitchers nominated for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team presented by 7Innings Podcast. Fans can vote for Osterman and the other nominees here now through Saturday, June 6.

LHN will also feature the 2005 Texas Baseball team on Saturday, June 13, with a full slate of programming. Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee and former Longhorn OF Drew Stubbs will take over the LHN Twitter feed during the tribute to the UT team that won the NCAA College World Series crown. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. CT and Stubbs will be live on the Longhorn Network Twitter feed at 2 p.m. CT.

The last two Wednesdays of June are set to feature the Texas Softball and Volleyball programs. On Wednesday, June 17, LHN will spotlight the UT Softball program’s semifinal run in 2013, airing games from regionals, super regionals and the Women’s College World Series. To close out the month, LHN will throw it back to the 2012 Texas Volleyball team with a full day of programming on Wednesday, June 24, which will highlight the Longhorns’ dominant run to the NCAA title.

Additional programming updates will be available at a later time. For more information, follow @ESPNPR on Twitter or visit ESPNpressroom.com.

