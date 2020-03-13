LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Massive cancellations leave more questions than answers

Chris Dukes

Normally, this is a place where people come to get answers to questions. 

How does Sam Ehlinger feel about his young wide receivers? Who are the Longhorns recruiting to replace Ehlinger down the road one day? How does the administration feel about Tom Herman going into his fourth season?

You guys wonder, we go out and find the answers. That's the way it works for sportswriters. 

Over the last couple of days, as news has continued to come in regarding the threat of COVID-19, we found the barrage of new questions started to far outweigh the answers. 

Just to put it in perspective, on Wednesday night the Big 12 played two men's basketball games in front of the normal, expected crowd andTexas baseball was battling Abeline Christian University in a Wednesday night matchup.

We started to hear reports that the Big 12 would play the remainder of the conference tournament without fans present.

Then reports began to trickle out of Oklahoma City that a Utah Jazz basketball player had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

That positive test resonated quickly thorugh the sports world. In less than 24 hours the NCAA had shut down all of its winter and spring sports. For the first time sice 1938 we won't have an NCAA basketball champion. 

When college athletics makes a drastic change it's usually a lumbering and slow process. We can see the gears moving from a mile away. There are plenty of people for reporters to talk to who know what's going on behind the scenes. 

This was different. We were finding out information in real-time just like the public. I was prepping an open thread on the site for the Longhorns' game against Texas Tech when I found out it was canceled. I was writing a story about the conference tournament not happening when the NCAA announced the entire season was off. 

Sports get put in their place at a time like this. It's a humbling reminder for those of us who are emersed in this world. 

With unprecedented moves from every major American sport will come unprecedented issues on the other side. 

There has already been a push to give spring and winter sports athletes another year of eligibility in the NCAA. There are sure to be discussions about extending spring practice time for football teams. You can't help but wonder if coaches and athletes will push for changes to the recruiting schedule going forward. 

At Texas, what will happen to Shaka Smart? This seemed to be a make-or-break year for the Texas basketball coach, but he never got a chance to do either. 

The men and women making decisions like these all have bigger fish to fry right now. Keeping players, fans, families and students safe is the No. 1 objective for every sports organization from little league baseball all the way up to the mighty NFL right now. 

But with nothing but downtime to ponder, we know you are already asking these questions. 

Don't worry, we are too. And we'll be here to help you get the answers when they come. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: In-State Tight End Trending Toward Texas? (Highlights)

Could Texas land the services of 6-foot-5 tight end from Atascocita?

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball Series With New Mexico State Cancelled Amid Concerns Over Novel Coronavirus

The baseball series is the latest in a growing list of athletic event cancellations

Chris Dukes

No March Madness This Year: NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments Cancelled

The governing body has taken an unprecedented step based on the evolving COVD-19 public health threat

Chris Dukes

Breaking: Big 12 Cancels Postseason Tournament amid growing concerns over COVID-19

Just minutes before the Longhorns were set to tip off against Texas Tech the conference canceled the tournament

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Prep for Texas Tech

Game Notes ahead of a Big 12 quarterfinal showdown

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas' Big 12 Tournament contest against the Red Raiders could be a physical affair

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Get Visit from Nation's No. 1 Running Back (Watch Highlights)

Five-star back Camar Wheaton was on campus for an unoffical visit this week

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Athletics Suspends Fan Attendance Through March 22

With growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Longhorns will compete in home events without fans for the remainder of this week and through March 22

Chris Dukes

Big 12, NCAA Tournaments Will be Played in Empty Arenas Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The NCAA and Big 12 are taking drastic steps in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Can Texas Take Down Texas Tech Again?

The Longhorns are fighting for their postseason lives in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament

Tomer Barazani