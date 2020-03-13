Massive cancellations leave more questions than answers

Normally, this is a place where people come to get answers to questions.

How does Sam Ehlinger feel about his young wide receivers? Who are the Longhorns recruiting to replace Ehlinger down the road one day? How does the administration feel about Tom Herman going into his fourth season?

You guys wonder, we go out and find the answers. That's the way it works for sportswriters.

Over the last couple of days, as news has continued to come in regarding the threat of COVID-19, we found the barrage of new questions started to far outweigh the answers.

Just to put it in perspective, on Wednesday night the Big 12 played two men's basketball games in front of the normal, expected crowd andTexas baseball was battling Abeline Christian University in a Wednesday night matchup.

We started to hear reports that the Big 12 would play the remainder of the conference tournament without fans present.

Then reports began to trickle out of Oklahoma City that a Utah Jazz basketball player had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That positive test resonated quickly thorugh the sports world. In less than 24 hours the NCAA had shut down all of its winter and spring sports. For the first time sice 1938 we won't have an NCAA basketball champion.

When college athletics makes a drastic change it's usually a lumbering and slow process. We can see the gears moving from a mile away. There are plenty of people for reporters to talk to who know what's going on behind the scenes.

This was different. We were finding out information in real-time just like the public. I was prepping an open thread on the site for the Longhorns' game against Texas Tech when I found out it was canceled. I was writing a story about the conference tournament not happening when the NCAA announced the entire season was off.

Sports get put in their place at a time like this. It's a humbling reminder for those of us who are emersed in this world.

With unprecedented moves from every major American sport will come unprecedented issues on the other side.

There has already been a push to give spring and winter sports athletes another year of eligibility in the NCAA. There are sure to be discussions about extending spring practice time for football teams. You can't help but wonder if coaches and athletes will push for changes to the recruiting schedule going forward.

At Texas, what will happen to Shaka Smart? This seemed to be a make-or-break year for the Texas basketball coach, but he never got a chance to do either.

The men and women making decisions like these all have bigger fish to fry right now. Keeping players, fans, families and students safe is the No. 1 objective for every sports organization from little league baseball all the way up to the mighty NFL right now.

But with nothing but downtime to ponder, we know you are already asking these questions.

Don't worry, we are too. And we'll be here to help you get the answers when they come.