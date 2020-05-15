Texas Athletics pioneer Bill Sansing passes away

LonghornsCountry
Chris Dukes

AUSTIN, Texas – A pioneer in the world of college athletics and public relations, Texas Athletics’ first full-time sports information director BillSansing passed away on Thursday, May 14. He was 100 years old.

Sansing, a Dallas, Texas native, graduated from The University of Texas in 1941 after spending two seasons as a manager with the Men’s Basketball program (1939-40) and competing in multi-events on the Track and Field squad in 1940.

A former sports editor ofThe Daily Texan, Sansing started his career as a sports writer for theFort Worth Star Telegram before entering the military in 1942, serving as a combat intelligence officer with the 15th Air Force in Italy. He entered the service as a private and was discharged as a major. In 1945, Texas Football head coach and Athletic Director Dana X. Bible offered Sansing the job as the school’s first full-time sports information director, a role he served in from 1945-49. During his tenure, he helped guide the collegiate careers for two of the all-time UT greats – All-American quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Layne and eventual Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Slater Martin.

Sansing left UT to join the Humble radio network, which broadcasted all Southwest Conference football games at the time. He returned to Austin in 1970 and immediately became associated with a growth campaign for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Before retiring in the 1990s,Sansing formed Anamark, a public relations consultancy, working with only three clients – Jack Nicklaus, the Dallas Cowboys and, as a labor of love, the coaches’ television shows at The University of Texas.

He was inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 1986 and the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame in 2009 as part of the inaugural induction class of the CoSIDA Veterans Hall of Fame.

Sansing, who was residing in San Antonio, turned 100 on February 15 this year. More information will be provided when arrangements have been determined by the family.

The Forty Acres

Cautious Optimism Seems to be Growing for a College Football Season

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger And Pat Forde met with 10 conference commissioners and the Notre Dame athletic director for a definitive look at where the 2020 season currently stands

Chris Dukes

What The Extended Dead Period Means for Texas

Coaches and recruits won't be allowed face-to-face contact through at least June 30.

Chris Dukes

Texas' Next Addition to the 2021 Class Could be Coming Very Soon

In-state running back's announcement could mean big things for the Longhorns' recruiting class

Chris Dukes

Iconic Texas Longhorn SI Covers: Duke Carlisle 1963

In October of 1963, Sports Illustrated introduced the world to the soon-to-be national champions and quarterback Duke Carlisle

Chris Dukes

Texas Included in Major Outlet's Preseason Top 25

Buzz is starting to build around the Longhorns in 2020

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Brandon Jones Signs Contract With Dolphins

The former Texas standout will make $4.873 million over four years with a $1.104 signing bonus, according to sources

Chris Dukes

Three UT Teams Earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards

Awards given annually to teams scoring in the top 10 percent in each sport with their Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Longhorn Country Staff

Overpaid or Underpaid? Earl Thomas

Over the past decade, there hasn’t been another safety as dominant and as consistent as Earl Thomas. He was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks and, in the following years, helped produce one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL.

Tomer Barazani

Is Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Ranked Too Low on ESPN's All Time NBA Players List?

Kevin Durant was named the 14th best player of all-time on ESPN’s recent list ranking the top 74 NBA players.INLINETwitter

Tomer Barazani

Four-Star Tight End High on Texas

The Longhorns are trying to land the services of big-framed East Texas tight end Dametrious Crownover

Chris Dukes