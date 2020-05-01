My Texas Tailgate to be held on Friday

Texas Athletics is set to host the My Texas Tailgate, an all-day virtual celebration, on Friday, May 1. The event will take place across multiple platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Longhorn Network, Austin Radio Network and online at TexasSports.com. Featuring all of Texas Athletics’ varsity sports, My Texas Tailgate will provide entertaining content and insight into the lives of UT’s coaches, current and former student athletes, Texas traditions and members of Longhorn Nation across the country. It also will serve as a fan engagement headquarters with Longhorns everywhere encouraged to share their content as well.

“A united Longhorn Nation is like no other,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte said. “During these difficult times, we miss seeing everyone on a daily basis whether that’s on campus, in the stands, or when our teams travel across the country. My Texas Tailgate will be an awesome opportunity for all of us to come together for the biggest Burnt Orange virtual tailgate in history. Whether you’re in Paris, Texas or Paris, France, we will all be celebrating an epic Longhorn Friday.”

Longhorn fans are encouraged to tailgate all day in celebration of the Burnt Orange and White. Those joining in should use the hashtag #MyTexas across all social media platforms. The full schedule of the My Texas Tailgate is available now at TexasSports.com/MyTexas.

