Texas Baseball: Alumni Game set for Feb. 1

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball is set to host its Annual Fan Appreciation Day and Alumni Game on Saturday, February 1, at 3:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Fan Appreciation festivities get started at 10:30 a.m. and the Alumni Game follows with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. and fans can begin lining up for the autograph session inside the newly opened J. Dan Brown Player Development Center. Following the autograph session, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases starting at 11:30 a.m. The stadium will be cleared at noon and re-open to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m. Parking will be free in the East Campus Garage for all fans.

Season schedule posters and a 2020 Texas Baseball pennant provided by UFCU will available for autographs (while supplies last). Due to NCAA compliance issues, outside items may not be brought in for autographs. Any item provided by Texas Athletics is for personal use only and is not intended for sale.

The alumni are expected to play four innings with current Texas Baseball players pitching for both sides. The final innings will consist of current Texas Baseball players facing off in intrasquad action. Also note, not all alumni present in uniform at UFCU Disch-Falk Field will participate in gameplay. The annual Alumni Game is televised by the Longhorn Network beginning at 3:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (subject to change)

10:00 a.m.: Gates open

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Autograph session inside J. Dan Brown Family Player Development Center

11:30 a.m.: Kids run the bases

Noon: Fan Appreciation festivities end and stadium cleared

1:30 p.m.: Gates re-open

1:40 p.m.: Texas batting practice

2:25 p.m.: Alumni batting practice

3:00 p.m.: Texas infield

3:20 p.m.: Alumni introductions

3:30 p.m.: First Pitch

ACTIVE ALUMNI IN ATTENDANCE (subject to change)

Tres Barrera (catcher, Washington Nationals)

Kacy Clemens (first base, Toronto Blue Jays)

Kody Clemens (second base, Detroit Tigers)

Ty Culbreth (pitcher, Colorado Rockies)

Zane Gurwitz (infielder, Los Angeles Angels)

(pitcher, Houston Astros)

Travis Jones (infielder, Kansas City Royals)

Andy McGuire (pitcher/utility, Toronto Blue Jays)

(outfielder, Oakland Athletics)

(infielder, Chicago Cubs)

Parker Joe Robinson (pitcher, Los Angeles Angels)

Chase Shugart (pitcher, Boston Red Sox)