LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Baseball: Alumni Game set for Feb. 1

Longhorn Country Staff

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball is set to host its Annual Fan Appreciation Day and Alumni Game on Saturday, February 1, at 3:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Fan Appreciation festivities get started at 10:30 a.m. and the Alumni Game follows with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. and fans can begin lining up for the autograph session inside the newly opened J. Dan Brown Player Development Center. Following the autograph session, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases starting at 11:30 a.m. The stadium will be cleared at noon and re-open to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m. Parking will be free in the East Campus Garage for all fans.

Season schedule posters and a 2020 Texas Baseball pennant provided by UFCU will available for autographs (while supplies last). Due to NCAA compliance issues, outside items may not be brought in for autographs. Any item provided by Texas Athletics is for personal use only and is not intended for sale.

The alumni are expected to play four innings with current Texas Baseball players pitching for both sides. The final innings will consist of current Texas Baseball players facing off in intrasquad action. Also note, not all alumni present in uniform at UFCU Disch-Falk Field will participate in gameplay. The annual Alumni Game is televised by the Longhorn Network beginning at 3:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (subject to change)
10:00 a.m.: Gates open
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Autograph session inside J. Dan Brown Family Player Development Center
11:30 a.m.: Kids run the bases
Noon: Fan Appreciation festivities end and stadium cleared
1:30 p.m.: Gates re-open
1:40 p.m.: Texas batting practice
2:25 p.m.: Alumni batting practice
3:00 p.m.: Texas infield
3:20 p.m.: Alumni introductions
3:30 p.m.: First Pitch

ACTIVE ALUMNI IN ATTENDANCE (subject to change)
Tres Barrera (catcher, Washington Nationals)
Kacy Clemens (first base, Toronto Blue Jays)
Kody Clemens (second base, Detroit Tigers)
Ty Culbreth (pitcher, Colorado Rockies)
Zane Gurwitz (infielder, Los Angeles Angels)
(pitcher, Houston Astros)
Travis Jones (infielder, Kansas City Royals)
Andy McGuire (pitcher/utility, Toronto Blue Jays)
(outfielder, Oakland Athletics)
(infielder, Chicago Cubs)
Parker Joe Robinson (pitcher, Los Angeles Angels)
Chase Shugart (pitcher, Boston Red Sox)

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorn Signee Now the No. 1 Running Back in 2020 Class

Texas' Bijan Robinson jumped to the top ranking at his position according to 247 Sports

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile 2021 Athlete

Washington State athlete Julien Simon has potential at several different positions at the next level

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Major Longhorn Target Earns Fifth Star From Recruiting Service

Bastrop Cedar Creek's Alfred Collins is the most important prospect left on Texas' board

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson finished his pro career as the Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading tackler

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of Road Date with TCU

Texas is in desperate need of momentum as it travels to Fort Worth

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns: Players and Coaches Past and Present React to Kobe Bryant's Tragic Passing

Longhorn nation mourns the passing of a global sports icon

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Access Big12Now/ESPN+ Broadcasts

UT’s game at TCU on Wednesday night (7 p.m. CT) will be streamed on the Big12Now digital platform.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer First 2023 Prospect

Texas extends scholarship offer to running back Ruben Owens

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Baylor Hires UT Analyst For OC

Larry Fedora will leave his post as an analyst on the Longhorn staff to become Baylor's offensive coordinator

Chris Dukes

by

Jrn2019

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Find Spark, But Can't Complete Comeback Win

Longhorns come all the way back form 16 in the second half, but can't hold off LSU in a 69-67 loss

Chris Dukes