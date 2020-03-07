Texas Baseball: Horns Blow Past Cal-State Fullerton (Watch Highlights)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball scored six runs in the seventh inning to secure a 6-1 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Longhorns (11-3) were trailing the Titans, 1-0, before the six-run outburst.

Bryce Elder put together his fourth-consecutive quality start, pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing just one run. He struck out five batters and allowed only five hits. Elder has eight-straight quality starts dating back to last season.

Dawson Merryman came out of the bullpen in the seventh to get the Longhorns out of a jam. He did the job in the seventh and finished with 1 1/3 innings pitched to record his second win of the season.

In the six-run seventh, the Longhorns racked up six hits including four for extra bases. Texas batted around for the second time this season.

Zach Zubia started the rally with a single up the middle and was sacrificed to second by Cam Williams. After Trey Faltine worked a walk, Eric Kennedy put the Longhorns into the lead with a two-run double to right field.

DJ Petrinsky followed Kennedy by launching a two-run homer to left field to make the score 4-0. The hit parade continued with Peyton Powell ripping a pinch-hit double and Murphy Stehly driving him in with a double of his own. Austin Todd capped off the inning with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Stehly.

Both teams were scoreless through four innings until the Titans broke up the shutout with a run in the top of the fifth. Elder was able to limit the damage though, leaving the bases loaded to end the frame. A two-out RBI single to left field drove in the opening run of the game.

Donny Diaz finished off the game with a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

UP NEXT

Texas and Cal State Fullerton will continue the series on Saturday at noon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The game has been moved up to noon from its originally scheduled 2 p.m. start.