Texas Baseball: Longhorns Return Home to Take on Arizona

THE MATCHUP—The Longhorns open up a nine-game homestand, starting with Tuesday's game against Arizona at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas and Arizona will meet for the first time since 2005, when the Longhorns won the three-game series in Tuscon. Of the 32 games played between the two programs all-time, 22 have come in the postseason.

A LOOK AT THE LONGHORNS—After starting the season 9-0, Texas lost its first two games of the season while at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. Both losses came by one run apiece to LSU and Missouri. A big part of the Longhorns' early-season success has been starting pitching. The Texas starters have compiled a 1.89 ERA with 52 strikeouts and a .196 batting average against.

THE FRESHMEN—Ten Longhorn freshmen have made their debuts through the first 12 games of the season, including three who have played nearly every game. Shortstop Trey Faltine has a hit in 9-of-12 games and has seven runs scored and five RBI. Outfielder Douglas Hodo III has started 10 games and leads the team with 13 walks. Pitchers Andre Duplantier II and Pete Hansen have also played a big role to this point. In addition to the freshmen, the Longhorns' three junior college transfers made their debut – INF Murphy Stehly, INF Cam Williams and RHP Dawson Merryman.

NEXT UP—The Longhorns continue their season-long nine-game homestand at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, hosting Cal State Fullerton for a weekend series, March 6-8. Throughout the weekend Texas will honor former head coach Augie Garrido, who led both the Longhorns and Titans to national championships.

TULO—Longhorns' Head Coach David Pierce made a splash during the offseason, with the hiring of 13-year Major League Baseball shortstop and five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki as an assistant coach. Tulowitzki, who was also a two-time All-American at Long Beach State, will coach the infielders and work with the hitters, alongside Philip Miller. With the hire of Tulowitzki, assistant coach Sean Allen assumes the role of pitching coach, a role he last held as an assistant at Florida International University from 2008-11. Texas also added Longhorn Legend and two-time MLB All-Star Huston Street to the staff as a student assistant.

VETERAN OUTFIELD—Austin Todd, Duke Ellis and Eric Kennedy were Texas' most consistent performers a season ago, starting nearly every game together in the outfield and accounting for a large portion of the offensive production. The trio entered the season as the Longhorn's top three returning hitters and so far this season they are producing at an even higher level. Todd leads the team with a .377 batting average with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. Ellis is batting .306 with nine runs scored and a team-high six stolen bases. Kennedy has had a slower start at the plate, but did drive in the game-winning run against Boise State with a solo homer on Feb. 22.

ZU-BI-AAAAA—After serving mostly as the designated hitter in his first two seasons on the Forty Acres, Zach Zubia earned the starting spot at first base in 2020. The redshirt junior's defense has been stellar. On Feb. 23 against Boise State, Zubia accounted for 18 putouts, the most by a Texas player since 2015 when Tres Barrera had 20 against Oklahoma State. Zubia is also delivering at the plate, leading Texas with 19 RBI. He has driven in at least one run in 10 of the 12 games.

DRAFTED—Texas saw three players selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft: RHP Blair Henley (Astros, 7th round, No. 226), INF David Hamilton (Brewers, 8th round, No. 253) and INF Ryan Reynolds (Cubs, 14th round, No. 432).

HONORING A LEGEND—Longhorn Legend Huston Street will have his jersey number retired during the 2020 season. A three-time All-American and the 2002 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, Street becomes the seventh former Texas Baseball star to have his jersey retired. One of the greatest closers in college baseball history, Street holds the Texas record with 41 career saves and ranks 13th in NCAA Division I history in career saves. His 1.31 career ERA ranks second all-time at Texas and his .172 opponents' batting average is the third-best in Longhorn history In his three-year career at Texas, Street made 105 appearances and pitched 178.1 innings. He struck out 177 batters and posted an 18-3 record to go along with his 41 saves.

TEXAS (10-2, 0-0) vs. ARIZONA (7-4, 0-0)

March 3, 2020

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Time: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Live stats: https://texassports.com/sidearmstats/baseball

All-time series: Texas leads, 20-12

HEAR 'EM—In partnership with Learfield IMG College, Texas games will be broadcast on the Austin Radio Network, primarily on 104.9 The Horn and AM 1260. Craig Way handles primary play-by-play duties alongside Roger Wallace and Quan Cosby.

WATCH 'EM—All but one Texas home game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network this season. The team of Lowell Galindo, Keith Moreland, and Greg Swindell will return to the booth to call the action.