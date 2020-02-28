Texas Baseball: Undefeated Longhorns Will Test Their Mettle Against Tough SEC Slate This Weekend

University of Texas Sports Information Department

TEXAS (9-0) vs. LSU (6-3) | ARKANSAS (7-0) | MISSOURI (4-4)

February 28-March 1, 2020

Where: Houston, Texas (Minute Maid Park)

Time: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

FRIDAY–Texas Jr. RHP Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.38) vs. LSU So. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 1.00)

SATURDAY–Texas So. RHP Ty Madden (2-0, 0.60) vs. Arkansas So. LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-0, 0.00)

SUNDAY–Texas So. RHP Coy Cobb (0-0, 2.89) vs. Missouri TBA

THE MATCHUPS—The Longhorns return to the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic for the first time since 2014 and the ninth time overall. In it's eight previous appearances, Texas has a 13-11 all-time record at the event. The Longhorns will play both LSU and Arkansas for a third-consecutive season but Texas and Missouri have not met since 2012. Texas is 4-2 against LSU in the last two seasons and Arkansas holds a 4-1 advantage over the 'Horns in that stretch. Texas has previously played Arkansas and Missouri in the College Classic, falling to the Razorbacks in 2012 and beating the Tigers in 2010.

A LOOK AT THE LONGHORNS—Texas Baseball is 9-0 to open the season and out to its best start since 2009. The 2009 team won its first 11 games and ended the year as the national runner-up with a 50-16-1 record. A big part of the Longhorns' early season success has been starting pitching. The Texas starters have compiled a 1.28 ERA with 52 strikeouts and a .171 batting average against. The defense has also shown improvement, compiling a .976 fielding percentage after last season only fielding .966.

THE 9-0 START—The Longhorns have started 9-0 for just the 10th time since moving into UFCU Disch-Falk Field in 1975. Eight of those Longhorn teams to start 9-0 went on to play in the NCAA postseason and six advanced to the College World Series. The 2005 team started 16-0 and went on to win the program's sixth national title. The 1977 team set an NCAA record with a 34-0 start to the season, but missed the NCAA postseason.

THE FRESHMEN—Ten Longhorn freshmen have made their debuts through the first nine games of the season, including three who have played nearly every game. Shortstop Trey Faltine has a hit in seven-of-nine games and has six runs scored and five RBI. Outfielder Douglas Hodo III has started eight games and leads the team with nine walks. Andre Duplantier II and Pete Hansen have each made multiple pitching appearances and are yet to allow a run. In addition to the freshmen, the Longhorns' three junior college transfers made their debut – INF Murphy Stehly, INF Cam Williams and RHP Dawson Merryman.

NEXT UP—The Longhorns return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a season-long nine-game homestand, starting with a midweek game against Arizona on March 3 at 6:30 p.m. Texas then welcomes Cal State Fullerton for a weekend series, March 6-8.

TULO—Longhorns' Head Coach David Pierce made a splash during the offseason, with the hiring of 13-year Major League Baseball shortstop and five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki as an assistant coach. Tulowitzki, who was also a two-time All-American at Long Beach State, will coach the infielders and work with the hitters, alongside Philip Miller. With the hire of Tulowitzki, assistant coach Sean Allen assumes the role of pitching coach, a role he last held as an assistant at Florida International University from 2008-11. Texas also added Longhorn Legend and two-time MLB All-Star Huston Street to the staff as a student assistant.

VETERAN OUTFIELD—Austin Todd, Duke Ellis and Eric Kennedy were Texas' most consistent performers a season ago, starting nearly every game together in the outfield and accounting for a large portion of the offensive production. The trio entered the season as the Longhorn's top three returning hitters and so far this season they are producing at an even higher level. Ellis leads the team with a .357 batting average and seven runs scored and Todd has a .342 average with eight RBI and six runs scored. Kennedy has had a slower start at the plate, but did drive in the game-winning run against Boise State with a solo homer on Feb. 22.

DRAFTED—Texas saw three players selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft: RHP Blair Henley (Astros, 7th round, No. 226), INF David Hamilton (Brewers, 8th round, No. 253) and INF Ryan Reynolds (Cubs, 14th round, No. 432).

ZU-BI-AAAAA—After serving mostly as the designated hitter in his first two seasons on the Forty Acres, Zach Zubia earned the starting spot at first base in 2020. The redshirt junior's defense has been stellar. On Sunday against Boise State, Zubia accounted for 18 putouts, the most by a Texas player since 2015 when Tres Barrera had 20 against Oklahoma State. Zubia is also delivering at the plate, leading Texas with 13 RBI. He has driven in at least one run in seven of the nine games and currently has a four-game hitting streak.

HONORING A LEGEND—Longhorn Legend Huston Street will have his jersey number retired during the 2020 season. A three-time All-American and the 2002 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, Street becomes the seventh former Texas Baseball star to have his jersey retired. One of the greatest closers in college baseball history, Street holds the Texas record with 41 career saves and ranks 13th in NCAA Division I history in career saves. His 1.31 career ERA ranks second all-time at Texas and his .172 opponents' batting average is the third-best in Longhorn history In his three-year career at Texas, Street made 105 appearances and pitched 178.1 innings. He struck out 177 batters and posted an 18-3 record to go along with his 41 saves.

HEAR 'EM—In partnership with Learfield IMG College, Texas games will be broadcast on the Austin Radio Network, primarily on 104.9 The Horn and AM 1260. Craig Way handles primary play-by-play duties alongside Roger Wallace and Quan Cosby.

WATCH 'EM—All but one Texas home game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network this season. The team of Lowell Galindo, Keith Moreland, and Greg Swindell will return to the booth to call the action.