Texas Baseball: UT holds Annual Alumni Game

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Baseball held its annual Fan Appreciation Day and Alumni Game on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, with the Longhorn Alumni winning a 1-0 game to cap of the full day of festivities.

The morning started with an autograph session inside the newly opened J. Dan Brown Player Development Center, followed by a chance for kids to run the bases.

Once the game started, pitching dominated the day. Sophomore faced the alumni team and pitched four scoreless innings. He struck out two batters and allowed just three hits.

While not pitching in the game, former Longhorn right-hander Nolan Kingham was involved in the biggest play of the day. Kingham, who pitched for the Longhorns from 2016-18, started in right field for the alumni team and ended up scoring the game's only run. He started the fifth inning with a walk and moved to third on a single by Zane Gurwitz (2014-17). Kingham came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Kody Clemens (2016-18) to drive in the winning run.

The pitching staff threw up several scoreless frames throughout the day. Freshmen and each pitched two scoreless innings, on the alumni side. , , , and each pitched scoreless innings.

The Longhorns open the season with a three-game series against in-state opponent Rice Feb. 14-16 at Reckling Park in Houston. The home opener is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 against UTSA at 6:30 p.m. at Disch Falk Field

The Longhorns are picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll. 

