Texas Baseball: UT rides Madden complete game to 2-1 win

AUSTIN, Texas – Ty Madden pitched a gem to lead Texas Baseball to a 2-1 win over Boise State on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Fellow sophomore Eric Kennedy hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh to secure the win. Madden, a sophomore right-hander, tossed a complete game and allowed just one run on two hits.

He struck out seven batters to match his career high. Texas scored in the opening frame for the second-straight day, with Austin Todd starting the game with a single and a stolen base. Zach Zubia drove him in with an RBI single to right field. In the third, Boise State scored its first run of the weekend on a solo homer by right fielder Reagan Doss.

The solo shot tied the game up 1-1, but turned out to be the only run the Broncos got across the plate on Kennedy on the day.

The Longhorns finally pulled back in front in the seventh inning when Kennedy smashed his first homer of the year and the third of his career. Madden finished the game off with a strikeout in the ninth to cap off the solid complete-game performance.

Duke Ellis finished 2-for-4, Zubia was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Todd was 1-for-4 with a run scored and Silas Ardoin was 1-for-4.

The win keeps Texas perfect on the season at 7-0.

Up Next

Texas will go for its second-straight sweep on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Coy Cobb will get the start for the Longhorns against Boise State.