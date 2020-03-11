LonghornsCountry
Texas Baseball Welcomes in Abeline Christian

Longhorn Country Staff

TEXAS (13-3, 0-0) vs. ABILENE CHRISTIAN (7-7, 1-2)

March 11, 2020

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Time: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Live stats: https://texassports.com/sidearmstats/baseball

All-time series: First Meeting

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUP

WEDNESDAY–Texas So. RHP Kolby Kubichek (1-1, 4.76) vs. Abilene Christian Fr. RHP Johnnie Krawietz (0-0, 3.12)

THE MATCHUP—Texas continues its nine-game homestand, welcoming Abilene Christian to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a midweek game. The two programs meet for the first time, with ACU competing in its seventh season of NCAA Division I play and third season of full eligibility for NCAA Division I postseason play.

A LOOK AT THE LONGHORNS—Texas sits at 13-3 after sweeping its third weekend series of the season. During the series against Cal State Fullerton, the Longhorn pitching staff compiled a 1.67 ERA and held Titan hitters to just a .179 batting average. Starting pitching remains a strength for the Horns, led by Bryce Elder and Ty Madden. The starting pitchers have combined for a 2.28 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched. Opponents are batting just .207 against the Texas starters.

VETERAN OUTFIELD—The outfield trio of Austin Todd, Duke Ellis and Eric Kennedy are currently the Longhorns' top three hitters. Todd leads the team with a .368 batting average with 14 RBI and a team-high 13 runs scored. Ellis is batting .308 with 11 runs scored and a team-high seven stolen bases. Kennedy is batting .304 with 13 RBI and nine runs scored.

ZU-BI-A—After serving mostly as the DH in his first two seasons on the Forty Acres, Zach Zubia earned the starting spot at first base in 2020. The redshirt junior's defense has been stellar, and produced a game with 18 putouts, the most by a Texas player since 2015 when Tres Barrera had 20 against Oklahoma State. Zubia is also delivering at the plate, leading Texas with 20 RBI and at least one RBI in 11 of the 16 games. He has been successful driving in a runner from third with less than two outs and leads the nation with five sacrifice flies.

THE FRESHMEN—First-year Longhorns are playing a big part so far in 2020, led by shortstop Trey Faltine and left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen. Faltine has a hit in 12-of-16 games and has 11 runs scored and six RBI. Hansen has pitched six times and is yet to allow an earned run in 17 innings pitched.

TULO—Longhorns' Head Coach David Pierce made a splash during the offseason, with the hiring of 13-year Major League Baseball shortstop and five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki as an assistant coach. Tulowitzki, who was also a two-time All-American at Long Beach State, will coach the infielders and work with the hitters, alongside Philip Miller. With the hire of Tulowitzki, assistant coach Sean Allen assumes the role of pitching coach, a role he last held as an assistant at Florida International University from 2008-11. Texas also added Longhorn Legend and two-time MLB All-Star Huston Street to the staff as a student assistant.

HEAR 'EM—In partnership with Learfield IMG College, Texas games will be broadcast on the Austin Radio Network, primarily on 104.9 The Horn and AM 1260. Craig Way handles primary play-by-play duties alongside Roger Wallace and Quan Cosby.

WATCH 'EM—All but one Texas home game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network this season. The team of Lowell Galindo, Keith Moreland, and Greg Swindell will return to the booth to call the action.

NEXT UP—The Longhorns continue their season-long nine-game homestand at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, hosting New Mexico for a weekend series, March 13-15. The homestand closes next Tuesday, March 17 against Incarnate Word

