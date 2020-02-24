Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

Game 28: Texas (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) vs. #17/18 West Virginia (19-8, 7-7 Big 12)

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 6 p.m. Central

Frank Erwin Center (16,540) - Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPNU. Clay Matvick (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 11-9. Last meeting: WVU 97-59 (Jan. 20, 2020; Morgantown).

Notables

• HOME SUCCESS vs. WVU UNDER SMART: Texas is 3-1 at home against the Mountaineers under . Two of the three wins came against ranked WVU squads, including an 85-78 victory over No. 10/11 West Virginia (Feb. 16, 2016) and an 87-79 overtime win against No. 20/19 WVU (March 3, 2018).

• GETTING OFFENSIVE: Texas has converted 51.6% (49-95) from the field, including a 50% mark (17-34) from three-point range, over its last two contests. The Longhorns have topped 50% FG shooting in each of its last two wins and are 6-0 this season when converting at least 50% from the field.

• RAMEY RED HOT: Sophomore G has averaged 20.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and 3.0 spg in 36.0 mpg while hitting 6-of-14 (.429) from three-point range over the last three contests. He registered a career-high 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-9 threes), a team-best 6 rebounds and a career-best 5 steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's win at K-State.