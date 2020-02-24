LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

Chris Dukes

Game 28: Texas (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) vs. #17/18 West Virginia (19-8, 7-7 Big 12)

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 6 p.m. Central

Frank Erwin Center (16,540) - Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPNU. Clay Matvick (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 11-9. Last meeting: WVU 97-59 (Jan. 20, 2020; Morgantown).

Notables

• HOME SUCCESS vs. WVU UNDER SMART: Texas is 3-1 at home against the Mountaineers under . Two of the three wins came against ranked WVU squads, including an 85-78 victory over No. 10/11 West Virginia (Feb. 16, 2016) and an 87-79 overtime win against No. 20/19 WVU (March 3, 2018).

• GETTING OFFENSIVE: Texas has converted 51.6% (49-95) from the field, including a 50% mark (17-34) from three-point range, over its last two contests. The Longhorns have topped 50% FG shooting in each of its last two wins and are 6-0 this season when converting at least 50% from the field.

• RAMEY RED HOT: Sophomore G has averaged 20.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and 3.0 spg in 36.0 mpg while hitting 6-of-14 (.429) from three-point range over the last three contests. He registered a career-high 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-9 threes), a team-best 6 rebounds and a career-best 5 steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's win at K-State.

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top NFL Longhorns of All-Time List: No. 5, Earl Thomas

We're counting down our list of the top Longhorns of All time in the NFL. We start our countdown with No. 5, Earl Thomas

Tomer Barazani

by

Ryguy3

Texas Basketball: Dynamic Duo Leading Longhorn Charge

Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones are lighting it up in Texas' three-game winning streak

Chris Dukes

by

StoneColdSam

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Roll To Third-Straight Win

Texas upsets West Virginia at home to keep tournament hopes alive

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Trying to Play Their Way Back Into Tournament Conversation

Once left for dead, back-to-back wins have sparked some life in Texas' NCAA Tournament chances

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Spring Depth Chart Preview: Defensive End

The two end spots on Texas' defensive line could be the most intriguing on the entire defense

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: NFL Combine Looms Large for Collin Johnson

Of all the Texas players attending, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver may have the most to gain or lose at the combine

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Roll Past K-State

Big road win puts the Longhorns back within striking distance of the NCAA bubble

Longhorn Country Staff

by

ColtBennett

Texas Baseball Completes Sweep on Williams’ Walk-Off Homer

Cam Williams hit a 10th-inning walk-off home run to secure the series sweep of Boise State.

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: What's Next for Colt McCoy?

The Longhorn legend has reached the end of his contract with the Washington Redskins

Chris Dukes

by

edrush

Texas Baseball: UT rides Madden complete game to 2-1 win

The Longhorns improved to 7-0 on the back of Ty Madden’s gem on the mound.

Chris Dukes