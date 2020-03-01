LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: If the Big 12 Tournament Started Today

Chris Dukes

The Big 12 standings have been shaken up over the past few weeks with late surges from Red River Rivals Oklahoma and Texas. 

Both teams knocked off Texas Tech and West Virginia and climbed past the Mountaineers in the conference standings. 

If the season were to end today Texas would go into the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and face off against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round. 

The tournament would start off with TCU (No. 7 seed) taking on Kansas State (No. 10 seed). The winner of that game would play Baylor in the quarterfinals.  Oklahoma State (No. 8 seed) would take on Iowa State (No. 9 seed). The winner would play Kansas in the quarterfinals. 

Each team has two games to go, leaving several chances for movement in the standings. Texas Tech and Baylor meet up on Big Monday and Oklahoma and Texas play each other on Tuesday. The Longhorns could still end up anywhere from the No. 3 to the No. 7 seed depending on how things go in the final week. 

Team
Conference Record
GB
Overall Record

Kansas

15-1

-

26-3

Baylor

14-2

1

25-3

Texas Tech

9-7

6

18-11

Oklahoma

8-8

7

18-11

Texas

8-8

7

18-11

West Virginia 

7-9

8

19-10

TCU

7-9

8

16-13

Oklahoma State

5-11

10

15-14

Iowa State

5-11

10

12-17

Kansas State

2-14

13

9-20

First Round; Wednesday, March 11 (all times Central)

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:30 a.m.
Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 7:00 p.m.

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Greatest Longhorns in the NFL: No. 4 Justin Tucker

Tucker will forever be a folk hero on the Forty Acres after vanquishing Texas A&M in the two teams' final meeting as conference foes

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Now on ESPN's 'Bubble Watch'

Four-straight victories has Texas back on the cusp of an invite to the Big Dance

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Knock Off Arkansas

Texas holds off Hog rally to take home an 8-7 win.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: Watch Malcolm Roach's Impressive 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

The former Texas defensive lineman is improving his draft stock with an impressive showing so far.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: The Longhorns are Making Believers out of Critics

Texas might be coming together at the exact right time

Chris Dukes

by

Tex7140

Texas Basketball: Notes from a Gritty Road Win

Texas showed its toughness in a hostile environment

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Backcourt Shines Again in Major Road Win over Texas Tech

Texas wins in Lubbock for the first time since 2015

Chris Dukes

by

Ryguy3

Texas Basketball: Texas' Donovan Williams Leaves Game With Injury

The freshman wing player was seen icing his knee on the sideline after leaving the game

Chris Dukes

Texas Seeking Its First Win in Lubbock Since 2015

A win would be a major boost to the Longhorns NCAA Tournament chances

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Football: Watch Devin Duvernay Show Off His Pass Catching Skills at NFL Combine

Duvernay dropped just one pass during his entire Texas career

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett