Texas Basketball: If the Big 12 Tournament Started Today

The Big 12 standings have been shaken up over the past few weeks with late surges from Red River Rivals Oklahoma and Texas.

Both teams knocked off Texas Tech and West Virginia and climbed past the Mountaineers in the conference standings.

If the season were to end today Texas would go into the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and face off against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round.

The tournament would start off with TCU (No. 7 seed) taking on Kansas State (No. 10 seed). The winner of that game would play Baylor in the quarterfinals. Oklahoma State (No. 8 seed) would take on Iowa State (No. 9 seed). The winner would play Kansas in the quarterfinals.

Each team has two games to go, leaving several chances for movement in the standings. Texas Tech and Baylor meet up on Big Monday and Oklahoma and Texas play each other on Tuesday. The Longhorns could still end up anywhere from the No. 3 to the No. 7 seed depending on how things go in the final week.

Team Conference Record GB Overall Record Kansas 15-1 - 26-3 Baylor 14-2 1 25-3 Texas Tech 9-7 6 18-11 Oklahoma 8-8 7 18-11 Texas 8-8 7 18-11 West Virginia 7-9 8 19-10 TCU 7-9 8 16-13 Oklahoma State 5-11 10 15-14 Iowa State 5-11 10 12-17 Kansas State 2-14 13 9-20

First Round; Wednesday, March 11 (all times Central)

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 7:00 p.m.