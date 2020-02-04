LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Jayhawks Ride Second-Half Surge to Win over UT

Chris Dukes

Matt Coleman scored 20 and Jericho Sims had 17, but the Longhorns couldn't put together enough offense in the second half in a 69-58 loss in Lawrence Monday night. 

The Jayhawks went on a 10-0 run in the second half to turn a 42-40 lead into a commanding 52-42 advantage with 8:16 to go in the game. Another 8-0 run later in the half made it 65-49 with just 2:42 remaining. 

The Longhorns came out strong thanks to a great day from Sims on the inside and Coleman from beyond the arch. Freshman Kai Jones pulled down a rebound with 15 second to go in the half and got the ball to Andrew Jones, who hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Texas a 33-31 lead going into the locker room before the break.

The Texas offense stayed focused through most of the game, committing just eight total turnovers, but shooting went cold in the second half. The Longhorns shot just 37.7 percent from the field overall. They struggled mightily from the 3-point line, hitting just 4-of-24 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arch. 

The Jayhawks dominated the boards, out-rebounding Texas 42-29. 

Udoka Azubuike was 8-for-10 from the floor for the Jayhakws, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Garrett scored 11  and Devon Dotson had 16. 

The loss comes after back-to-back conference wins for the Longhorns  and drops Texas to 4-5 in conference play (14-8 overall). Texas sits in seventh place in the league standings, a half game behind a three-way tie (Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU) for fourth. 

The Longhorns are off until Saturday when they host Texas Tech in a pivotal prime time matchup. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Four Former Longhorns Have a Shot at a Super Bowl Ring Tomorrow

There has been a Longhorn on 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning teams

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part IV (Watch Highlights)

Can Texas make up serious ground with Savion Williams?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Singing Day Preview Part III (Watch Highlights)

Longhorns are making a late push for Ennis Rakestraw. Will it be enough?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part II (Watch Highlights)

Former commit Princely Umanmielen is still in play

Chris Dukes

Texas football: Longhorns Signing Day Preview Part I (Watch Highlights)

Texas has a chance to add some major pieces on Wednesday

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Longhorn Linebacker No Longer in Transfer Portal

Multiple outlets are reporting that Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is no longer in the transfer portal

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Mailbag: Where Will Whittington Play? Super Bowl Pick?

We answer your questions

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Horns Head to Lawrence for Major Test

Texas has figured out how to win two straight, but a trip to Kansas looms on Monday

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could UT be a Landing Spot for Michigan Grad Transfer WR?

Wolverines receiver Tarik Black will have several big-name suitors, could the Longhorns be one of them?

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Longhorn Assistant Coach Claps Back Hard at Aggie Fan on Twitter

Hand got the better of a Texas A&M fan in a short social media exchange

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett