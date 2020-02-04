Texas Basketball: Jayhawks Ride Second-Half Surge to Win over UT

Matt Coleman scored 20 and Jericho Sims had 17, but the Longhorns couldn't put together enough offense in the second half in a 69-58 loss in Lawrence Monday night.

The Jayhawks went on a 10-0 run in the second half to turn a 42-40 lead into a commanding 52-42 advantage with 8:16 to go in the game. Another 8-0 run later in the half made it 65-49 with just 2:42 remaining.

The Longhorns came out strong thanks to a great day from Sims on the inside and Coleman from beyond the arch. Freshman Kai Jones pulled down a rebound with 15 second to go in the half and got the ball to Andrew Jones, who hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Texas a 33-31 lead going into the locker room before the break.

The Texas offense stayed focused through most of the game, committing just eight total turnovers, but shooting went cold in the second half. The Longhorns shot just 37.7 percent from the field overall. They struggled mightily from the 3-point line, hitting just 4-of-24 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arch.

The Jayhawks dominated the boards, out-rebounding Texas 42-29.

Udoka Azubuike was 8-for-10 from the floor for the Jayhakws, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Garrett scored 11 and Devon Dotson had 16.

The loss comes after back-to-back conference wins for the Longhorns and drops Texas to 4-5 in conference play (14-8 overall). Texas sits in seventh place in the league standings, a half game behind a three-way tie (Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU) for fourth.

The Longhorns are off until Saturday when they host Texas Tech in a pivotal prime time matchup.