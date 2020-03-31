LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Longhorns Arrange Home-And-Home Series With National Power Gonzaga

Chris Dukes

Texas continued the process of beefing up its non-conference schedule by announcing a home-and-home series with national basketball powerhouse Gonzaga. 

The Longhorns host the Bulldogs on Nov. 13 of this year and pay a return trip to Spokane in the 2021-22 season. 

The Bulldogs have made every NCAA Tournament dating back to 1999 under head coach Mark Few. They were the NCAA Runner Up in 2016-17 and an Elite Eight participant most recently 2018-19. They finished the 2019-20 season as the No. 2 team in both the AP and Coaches Polls and looked like a shoo-in for a No. 1 seed had there been an NCAA Tournament this year. 

Texas is 0-3 all-time against Gonzaga. 

Texas' floundering out-of-conference opponent strength was a big reason the Longhorns found themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble in 2019-20. Texas' biggest two non-conference opponents were Purdue and a Big 12-SEC Challenge date with LSU.  

Texas has been in the process of adding some heft to its non-league slate in 2020-21 though. The Longhorns will participate in the Maui Invitational and both cross-conference challenges with both the SEC and Big East. 

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte recently issued a vote of confidence for head basketball coach Shaka Smart, clearing up the fate of the Longhorns coach after a shaky season. 

The Longhorns will enter 2020-21 with high hopes, likely returning all five starters and nearly every player on the two-deep roster from this past season. Texas is also in the hunt to land five-star Austin-area product Greg Brown III on the recruiting trail. 

Texas Players, Coaches Raising Money For Those Affected by COVID-19

Texas players and coaches have been doing their part to help those in need

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns make Top Schools List for Four-Star O-Lineman (Watch Highlights)

Bram Walden included Texas in his list of 12 top teams

Chris Dukes

SI Takes a Look at the Complex Issue of Giving Spring Athletes Extra Eligibility

While the move is great for the seniors, it will put a strain on resources for many schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Texas Adapting to Recruiting Without In-Person Contact

Technology has allowed Longhorn coaches to continue recruiting during current 'dead period'

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time, No. 7 - Jordan Hicks

This former Super Bowl winner was a big out-of-state get for Texas

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Tom Herman Updates on Sam Ehlinger Injury

The Texas quarterback has been limited due to a rib injury

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Tom Herman Talks Virtual Spring Football Preparation

The Texas head coach is doing everything he can to get his team ready despite limitations on face-to-face contact

Chris Dukes

Football Games in Empty Stadiums? Unprecedented Times May Call for Unprecedented Measures

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is keeping all options on the table regarding the 2020 season

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Big 12 Issues New Guidelines During Suspension of Activities

The new rules detail what is considered permissible contact between players and coaches

Chris Dukes

Mailbag: Did Texas Make the Right Call Keeping Shaka Smart?

There were a ton of factors that went into the university's decision to stick with its basketball coach

Chris Dukes