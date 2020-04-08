LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Come in at No. 23 in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25

Chris Dukes

After finishing with five wins in their final six games, expectations are running high among national media for the Texas Longhorns as we head into the 2020-21 season. 

Sports Illustrated recently released its way-too-early top 25 rankings, giving the Longhorns the No. 23 spot on the list. 

Texas is one of four Big 12 schools to make the list along with Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. 

The Longhorns bring back every starter from last season and should see improvement from some of the highly-regarded young players from last year's team. If it all comes together, Texas could be in for its best season of the Shaka Smart era

From the article:

"The Longhorns closed the season on a 5–1 run, Shaka Smart did enough to hang onto his job, and the entire team should be back for what could be a legitimate breakthrough. Texas is in strong position with uncommitted five-star and SI All-American forward Greg Brown, who would be a huge shot in the arm for a team that was downright bad offensively at times last season. Bigger things are expected from sophomore Kai Jones, who also has NBA potential. And Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres will all have another year of experience, hopefully leading to more fine-tuned guard play."

SI's Top 25 

1. Villanova

2. Gonzaga 

3. Baylor 

4. Virginia 

5. Creighton 

6. Kentucky 

7. Duke

8. Iowa 

9. Kansas

10. Texas Tech

11. Michigan State

12. Tennessee 

13. Houston

14. Wisconsin 

15. Florida State

16. Ohio State

17. UCLA

18. Florida 

19. San Diego State

20. Michigan 

21. North Carolina 

22. West Virginia

23. Texas 

24. Rutgers 

25. Richmond 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer First 2023 Quarterback

Tad Hudson may still be young, but doesn't look or play like a freshman

Chris Dukes

University of Texas President to Step Down

Gregory L. Fenves helped oversee the hiring of athletic director Chris Del Conte and football coach Tom Herman among other big athletic decisions

Chris Dukes

Can Texas Get to 10 Regular Season Wins? Draft Kings Thinks The Longhorns Are Awfully Close

Texas' win projection sits right on the cusp of what could be the team's first 10-win regular season since 2009

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns OL Removes Name From Transfer Portal

Denzel Okafor's return would bolster the Texas depth chart

Chris Dukes

Texas Hires New Women's Basketball Coach

Vic Schaefer is a Texas native and two-time National Coach of the Year

Chris Dukes

Two Former Longhorns Named to NFL's All-Decade Team

Earl Thomas and Justin Tucker have both gone on to successful NFL careers after their time on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

2018 Red River Showdown to be featured on FS1 tonight

The Longhorns’ clash with Oklahoma in 2018 was the highest-scoring game in the rivalry’s history.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 4, Rodrique Wright

Wright was part of Mack Brown's stellar 2002 recruiting class

Tomer Barazani

Texas Finishes Seventh in Sports Illustrated's 'DBU' Rankings

Sports Illustrated's scoring system attempted to determine which school produces the best defensive back talent

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 5, Jackson Jeffcoat

The second-generation star was a huge get for the Texas program

Tomer Barazani