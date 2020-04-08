Texas Basketball: Longhorns Come in at No. 23 in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25

After finishing with five wins in their final six games, expectations are running high among national media for the Texas Longhorns as we head into the 2020-21 season.

Sports Illustrated recently released its way-too-early top 25 rankings, giving the Longhorns the No. 23 spot on the list.

Texas is one of four Big 12 schools to make the list along with Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The Longhorns bring back every starter from last season and should see improvement from some of the highly-regarded young players from last year's team. If it all comes together, Texas could be in for its best season of the Shaka Smart era

From the article:

"The Longhorns closed the season on a 5–1 run, Shaka Smart did enough to hang onto his job, and the entire team should be back for what could be a legitimate breakthrough. Texas is in strong position with uncommitted five-star and SI All-American forward Greg Brown, who would be a huge shot in the arm for a team that was downright bad offensively at times last season. Bigger things are expected from sophomore Kai Jones, who also has NBA potential. And Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres will all have another year of experience, hopefully leading to more fine-tuned guard play."

SI's Top 25

1. Villanova

2. Gonzaga

3. Baylor

4. Virginia

5. Creighton

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Iowa

9. Kansas

10. Texas Tech

11. Michigan State

12. Tennessee

13. Houston

14. Wisconsin

15. Florida State

16. Ohio State

17. UCLA

18. Florida

19. San Diego State

20. Michigan

21. North Carolina

22. West Virginia

23. Texas

24. Rutgers

25. Richmond

