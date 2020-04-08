Texas Basketball: Longhorns Come in at No. 23 in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Chris Dukes
After finishing with five wins in their final six games, expectations are running high among national media for the Texas Longhorns as we head into the 2020-21 season.
Sports Illustrated recently released its way-too-early top 25 rankings, giving the Longhorns the No. 23 spot on the list.
Texas is one of four Big 12 schools to make the list along with Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
The Longhorns bring back every starter from last season and should see improvement from some of the highly-regarded young players from last year's team. If it all comes together, Texas could be in for its best season of the Shaka Smart era
From the article:
"The Longhorns closed the season on a 5–1 run, Shaka Smart did enough to hang onto his job, and the entire team should be back for what could be a legitimate breakthrough. Texas is in strong position with uncommitted five-star and SI All-American forward Greg Brown, who would be a huge shot in the arm for a team that was downright bad offensively at times last season. Bigger things are expected from sophomore Kai Jones, who also has NBA potential. And Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres will all have another year of experience, hopefully leading to more fine-tuned guard play."
SI's Top 25
1. Villanova
2. Gonzaga
3. Baylor
4. Virginia
5. Creighton
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Iowa
9. Kansas
10. Texas Tech
11. Michigan State
12. Tennessee
13. Houston
14. Wisconsin
15. Florida State
16. Ohio State
17. UCLA
18. Florida
19. San Diego State
20. Michigan
21. North Carolina
22. West Virginia
23. Texas
24. Rutgers
25. Richmond
To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI