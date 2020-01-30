Texas Basketball: Longhorns Get Wild Road Win at TCU

Jase Febres hit a 3-pointer with 1:49 to go and the Longhorns held on for dear life to pick up a 62-61 road victory over TCU.

After Frebes' shot from downtown, the Horned Frogs' R.J. Nembhard drew a fou on Matt Coleman and converted both free throws to make it a one-point game.

Edric Dennis stole the ball from the Longhorns on the next position, but both Desmond Bane and Fransisco Farabello missed what would have been go-ahead shots.

The craziness wasn't over there though. The two teams traded the ball back and forth on turnovers a total of four times in the game's final six seconds with Texas holding on to the ball as the final buzzer sounded.

Febres not only hit what would turn out to be the game-winning shot, but he also led the team in scoring with 15 poitns - all of which were 3-pointers.

Courney Ramey finished with 12 and both Sims and Matt Coleman scored nine.

It was a much-needed victory for the Longhorns, who had lost three-straight coming into the game including an embarrassing 98-59 road defeat at the hands of West Virginia and a pair of home defeats to Kansas and LSU.

Texas improves to 13-7 overall with the win and now sits in a tie with rival Oklahoma for sixth place at 3-4 in conference play, 3.5 games back of leader Baylor. Texas will be back at home on Feb. 1 to take on Iowa State at 1 p.m. After that, it's a quick turnaround with a road trip to Kansas on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.