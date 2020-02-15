Texas Basketball: Longhorns' Lack of Energy Was Apparent in Road Loss

There's no easy way to say this, Texas got embarrassed on Saturday afternoon in an 81-52 loss to Iowa State.

Sure there are a few factors that weren't going the Longhorns way from the beginning. They were without their on-floor leader and most physical presence Jericho Sims and on the second-longest conference road trip of the season, but those ring more like excuses than reasons for the Longhorns' poor showing in Ames.

It was the second-worst loss of the season in terms of points behind the 97-59 debacle in Morgantown earlier this year, but this might be the worst loss of teh year in terms of disappointment.

The previous loss to West Virginia came on a long road trip just over 48 hours after playing Kansas fairly well at home. The Longhorns were tired and taking on the No. 14 team in the country in their home building.

This one came on six days' rest at Iowa State. Take nothing away from the Cyclones who have talent and played possibly their best game of conference play so far in the win, but Iowa State aren't world-beaters. They certainly aren't 29 points better than Texas in terms of talent (with or without Sims).

Shaka Smart said it all in his postgame comment to the Associated Press.

"I thought we'd come in here and play with really, really good defensive energy," Smart said. "We did not do that. I thought we'd understand, with Jericho out, that they would try to go inside and counteract them there. We didn't do that either."

Texas looked like a team that was ready for the season to be over, not one playing for its literal postseason life on Saturday. Quite frankly, they looked like the 4-8 team in conference play they currently are.

At some point, no matter how talented you are and how well you can play in spurts, you stop getting the benefit of the doubt. Longhorn fans are just about there with the 2020 Texas basketball team.