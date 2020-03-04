Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman Buzzer Beater Leads Texas Past Oklahoma

Matt Coleman hit a running three-pointer off the backboard with less than one second on the clock to give Texas a 52-51 win on the road over Oklahoma (18-12, 8-9) in Norman.

Matt Coleman missed a baseline jumper with 6.1 seconds on the clock that would have tied the game, but Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle missed both his free throws, setting up his clutch game-winner.

The wild game saw 11 ties and lead changes in the final 4:19.

Coleman III looked to be fully healthy for the first time since his foot injury in Ames, scoring 21 points to lead the Longhorns (19-11, 9-8).

The Longhorns were shooting less than 29 percent from three-point range prior to Coleman's buzzer-beater.

Royce Hamm Jr. and Brock Cunningham were both forces in the paint with eight points and 11 rebounds apiece.

Texas held Oklahoma to just 30 percent from the flor in the first half and got and 12 points from Coleman to a take a30-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Longhorn big men also had a big first half, outrebounding Oklahoma 26-18 in the first half.

Doolittle had a big night for the Sooners in his final game in the Lloyd Noble Arena with 20 points. Austin Reaves had 13 and Brady Manek had 10. The Sooners shot just 28 percent from the floor on the night.

Seven of the last 11 Red River Rivalry basketball games have been decided by three points or less.

The win continues to strengthen Texas' case for an NCAA Tournament berth. Winners of five in a row, the Longhorns have moved into ESPN's Last Four In after the victory.

Texas has a chance to get its 20th win of the year at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday.