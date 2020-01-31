Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of UT's Home Date with Iowa State

Via Texas Sports Information Department

Texas returns home following a wild road win at Fort Worth on Wednesday. So can the Longhorns keep their newfound momentum going and make it back-to-back Big 12 wins? Let's set the stage for what to expect when the Cyclones come to town.

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Lowell Galindo (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 23-17. Last meeting: Texas 86-69 (March 2, 2019; Austin).

Notables

• HOME SUCCESS AGAINST THE CYCLONES: UT has posted a 15-2 mark against Iowa State in games played in Austin entering Saturday's contest. The Longhorns have won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Cyclones at the Erwin Center.

• LONG-RANGE SUCCESS: Texas converted 11-of-22 (.500) from three-point range during Wednesday's win at TCU. The Longhorns improved to 6-1 this season when reaching double digits in three-point field goals made.

• SIMS SWIPES THE BOARDS: Junior F registered a game-high 13 rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's victory at TCU. Sims has reached double figures in rebounds a total of seven times this year and leads the team in rebounding (8.0 rpg).

• FEBRES FINDS THE RANGE: Junior G recorded 15 points (5-7 threes) in 32 minutes during Wednesday's win at TCU. Febres has converted 37.9% (53-140) from beyond the arc this year.