Texas Basketball: Notes From a Disappointing Finale

Team Notes

· Texas dropped to 52-45 against Oklahoma State in the all-time series. The Longhorns have still won 13 of the last 16 meetings in Austin against the Cowboys.

· UT fell to 254-52 at the Erwin Center in the last 18 seasons (dating back to the start of the 2002-03 season). UT is 63-26 at home during the Shaka Smart era (11-6 in 2019-20).

· Texas allowed opponent team season highs in FG percentage (.660, 31-47) and three-point FG percentage (.615, 8-13).

The Longhorns posted a team season low in rebounds (19).

Matt Coleman III

· Reached double figures in scoring (18 points) for the 22nd time this year (30 games) and 55th time in his career (101 games)

Kai Jones

· Set his career high in scoring (20 points), Jones' doubled his previous career high mark: 10 vs. TCU (Feb. 19)

· Topped the 20-point mark for the first time in his career (27 games)

· Reached double figures in scoring for the second time in his career

· Set his career high in FG made (8-12), previous: 4 vs. McNeese State (Nov. 30)

· Tied his career high in three-point FG made (2-5), previous: 2 vs. TCU (Feb. 19)

· Tied his career high in steals (2)

· His 7 boards were one shy of his career high (8 at Kansas on Feb. 3)