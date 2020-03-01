LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Notes from a Gritty Road Win

Longhorn Country Staff

· Texas posted its fourth-consecutive Big 12 Conference win. This marked the first time UT has won four-consecutive league games since the Longhorns won seven-straight Big 12 games in the 2013-14 season (Jan. 11 – Feb. 4).

· Each of UT’s last four league wins have been by double-digit margins (70-56 vs. TCU on Feb. 19, 70-59 at K-State on Feb. 22, 67-57 vs. No. 20/19 West Virginia on Feb. 24, 68-58 at No. 22/21 Texas Tech on Feb. 29). It’s the first time Texas has accomplished the feat since it won nine-consecutive Big 12 contests by double-digit margins in the 2010-11 season (Jan. 11-Feb. 9, 2011).

· Texas recorded its third victory against an AP Top 25 opponent this season (3-5). UT also won 70-66 at No. 23 Purdue (Nov. 9) and 67-57 vs. No. 20/19 West Virginia (Feb. 24).

· This marked the first time UT has won back-to-back games against AP Top 25 opponents since the Longhorns won three-consecutive games against AP ranked opponents in the 2013-14 season (86-76 vs. No. 8 Iowa State on Jan. 18, 67-64 at No. 22 Kansas State on Jan. 21, 74-60 at No. 24 Baylor on Jan. 25).

· UT improved to 5-5 in true road games this season, including a 4-4 mark in Big 12 road contests.

· Texas converted 52.2% (24-46) from the floor, including a 10-of-22 (.455) mark from three-point range, during the victory. The Longhorns have topped 50% FG shooting in each of their last four victories and improved to 8-0 this season when converting at least 50% from the field.

· UT hit 10-of-22 (.455) from beyond the arc and improved to 7-1 this year when reaching double digits in 3-point field goals made.

· The Longhorns limited Texas Tech to 58 points on 39.2% FG shooting (20-51), including a 7-of-21 (.333) mark from three-point range.

· Trailing 37-30 at the half, Texas outscored the Red Raiders by a 38-21 margin in the second half. The Longhorns hit 63.6% FG (14-22), including a 3-of-5 (.600) mark from three-point range, in the final 20 minutes. UT held Texas Tech to 36.0% FG shooting (9-25), including a 2-of-10 (.200) mark from three-point range, in the second half.

· UT posted a +7 (30-23) rebound margin on the afternoon and improved to 9-2 on the year when outrebounding its opponent.

