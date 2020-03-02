LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Watch: Courtney Ramey's Clutch Three-Pointer Against Texas Tech

Chris Dukes

Texas' Courney Ramey has been a major part of the Longhorns' recent surge. He scored 12 points in the recent 68-58 win over Texas Tech, none bigger than the shot-clock-beating three-pointer late in the second half of the road victory. 

Ramey leaned forward into the shot and calmly hit a three-pointer that extended Texas' lead from four points to 60-53 with 2:07 to go in the game and forced Texas Tech into hurry mode for the final two minutes. 

The Longhorns have won four straight over the past couple of weeks, coming directly on the back of a four-game losing streak. Texas now sits at 8-8 in conference play and 18-11 overall.

Even with only eight active players (seven against Texas Tech after Donovan Williams left the game with an injury), the Longhorns are clearly playing their best basketball of the season down the stretch when it matters most. 

"When you have self-pity or selfish intent or you get bored, any of those three things, you can't be aggressive. You can't be on the attack and that's affected at times earlier this year," head coach Shaka Smart said. "We've talked about that a lot as a program. But, our guys have taken ownership of it." 

Ramey and fellow guard Andrew Jones have been a major part of Texas' recent run. Jones was recently named the Big 12's co-Player of the Week for his efforts against both West Virginia and Texas Tech. 

Texas finishes up the regular season this week. First, the Longhorns travel to Norman on Tuesday for a rivalry date with the Sooners. They will be back at home on Saturday for the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
UT2020
UT2020

Huge game tomorrow 🔥

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Greatest Longhorns in the NFL: No. 4 Justin Tucker

Tucker will forever be a folk hero on the Forty Acres after vanquishing Texas A&M in the two teams' final meeting as conference foes

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Basketball: Andrew Jones Named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

This marks the first time Jones has received the honor

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Missouri Prevails in Wild Game

The Longhorns mounted a late rally but ended the game with the go-ahead runs on base.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: If the Big 12 Tournament Started Today

A look at the current conference standings and what they mean

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Now on ESPN's 'Bubble Watch'

Four-straight victories has Texas back on the cusp of an invite to the Big Dance

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Knock Off Arkansas

Texas holds off Hog rally to take home an 8-7 win.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: Watch Malcolm Roach's Impressive 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

The former Texas defensive lineman is improving his draft stock with an impressive showing so far.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: The Longhorns are Making Believers out of Critics

Texas might be coming together at the exact right time

Chris Dukes

by

Tex7140

Texas Basketball: Notes from a Gritty Road Win

Texas showed its toughness in a hostile environment

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Backcourt Shines Again in Major Road Win over Texas Tech

Texas wins in Lubbock for the first time since 2015

Chris Dukes

by

Ryguy3