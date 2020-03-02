Texas Basketball: Watch: Courtney Ramey's Clutch Three-Pointer Against Texas Tech

Texas' Courney Ramey has been a major part of the Longhorns' recent surge. He scored 12 points in the recent 68-58 win over Texas Tech, none bigger than the shot-clock-beating three-pointer late in the second half of the road victory.

Ramey leaned forward into the shot and calmly hit a three-pointer that extended Texas' lead from four points to 60-53 with 2:07 to go in the game and forced Texas Tech into hurry mode for the final two minutes.

The Longhorns have won four straight over the past couple of weeks, coming directly on the back of a four-game losing streak. Texas now sits at 8-8 in conference play and 18-11 overall.

Even with only eight active players (seven against Texas Tech after Donovan Williams left the game with an injury), the Longhorns are clearly playing their best basketball of the season down the stretch when it matters most.

"When you have self-pity or selfish intent or you get bored, any of those three things, you can't be aggressive. You can't be on the attack and that's affected at times earlier this year," head coach Shaka Smart said. "We've talked about that a lot as a program. But, our guys have taken ownership of it."

Ramey and fellow guard Andrew Jones have been a major part of Texas' recent run. Jones was recently named the Big 12's co-Player of the Week for his efforts against both West Virginia and Texas Tech.

Texas finishes up the regular season this week. First, the Longhorns travel to Norman on Tuesday for a rivalry date with the Sooners. They will be back at home on Saturday for the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.