Texas Football: Former Longhorn Marquise Goodwin's Future in San Fransisco Still Questionable

Chris Dukes

With free agency in full effect and NFL teams making personnel decisions ahead of the 2020 season, many have wondered about the status of former Texas Longhorn and current San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. 

The former Olympian missed the end of last season with a knee injury as his team made a trip to the Super Bowl. 

Some have wondered whether Goodwin would be cut, but 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan seemed to indicate that was not likely. 

"We wouldn't release Marquise," Shanahan told the Athletic last month. "He's too valuable. I know he fell out of the rotation last year, then he had an injury (and) wanted to go on IR so he could get it cleaned up. I think it is right now."

While an outright release doesn't seem to be on the table, that's not to say that Goodwin will be back in San Fransisco next season. Shanahan, a former University of Texas football player himself, left a lot of options on the table. 

"I haven't seen him for a while. Marquise is a guy who can play in this league. If he's on this team, he's going to be competing with that group and, if not, I feel pretty confident another team would want him ... So we'll have him come back and compete, and if that doesn't work out we could always possibly trade him."

Those who have seen Goodwin play know he's got the talent to make a difference in the NFL, the question may be what team is willing to take a chance on him.

