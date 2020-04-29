Texas Football: Longhorns Will be a Big Winner in When New NCAA Name and Likeness Rules Come Down

The NCAA has scheduled a vote to bring about sweeping changes to its current polocies regarding player name and image likeness rights.

The changes are expected to open up a world of opportunities for student athletes to take ownership in their own individual brand.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Chair of the Board of Governers Michael V. Drake said. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

What does it mean for Texas?

By this time next year a local Austin resident might turn on his TV or radio and find Texas running back Bijan Robinson telling people about the greatness that is Plucker's Restaurant or quarterback Hudson Card hawking for Home Slice Pizza.

Players could find new ways to monetize their social media followings, which can often range in the hundreds of thousands. We could see podcasts from players in the future as well.

Car lots can bring in players for autograph signings to generate customer traffic.

It appears as if the new regulations won't put a cap on compensation for athletes from third parties regarding name and image likeness, and for Texas players that's a very good thing.

The Austin metro area is the 11th largest in the country with upwards of 2.1 million people. It's the biggest city in America without a professional sports franchise from one of the major four leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL). In addition the university's athletic program generates more money than any other in the United States. It is also considered by most to be the flagship football program in the second-most-populated state in the country.

Football has always been big business in Austin and now players will get to be a part of that business. Expect third parties to line up for an opportunity to be associated with star Burnt Orange athletes.

That means coaches can now sell third-party opportunities on the recruiting trail (carefully as to not imply direct compensation). It's going to become a major factor for where players decide to play their college sports.

With all the obvious advantages Texas will have over most schools in this department, the Longhorns coaches are going to be able to add yet another layer to their recruiting pitches.

