Texas Football: Thoughts on the UT Recruiting Class

Texas has finished out its 2020 recruiting class with a huge commitment and signature from the #2 Strong Defensive End in the nation, Alfred Collins out of Cedar Creek, TX. Collins has been a highly touted target throughout his recruitment process and has only increased his stock after a monster senior campaign recording 86 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Following the All-American Bowl, 247 Sports awarded Collins a 5th star in the final Top 247 after imposing his will against the most talented athletes in the class. 

With a high motor and elite agility, Collin’s potential on the Texas D-line is sky high. He’s an extremely versatile player who can move well on the edge and also use all of his 6’5, 284lb frame on the interior in different defensive fronts.

Collins comminent, although expected, was a necessary cap to an otherwise disappointing finish in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Following numerous decommitments throughout a lackluster 2019 season, Texas failed to make up ground for what they lost. Of the decommits included #9 Strong Defensive End Princely Umanmielen out of Manor, TX who signed with Florida today after an attempt by Texas to regain his interest in the late signing period. Now with Collins as the one true DE in the 2020 class, he will have an opportunity to make an early impact in the fall. Because of the depth at the RB and DE positions and their rare skill sets, I believe both Bijan Robinson and Alfred Collins are the two recruits in this cycle with the best chance to play early and hopefully develop quickly into the talented college athletes we know they can be. 

