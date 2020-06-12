LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorn Recruit Chosen in the MLB Draft

Tomer Barazani

With the No. 44 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Southern California high school pitcher and Longhorn recruit Jared Jones.

Pitching a consistent fastball in the mid-90s, it was no surprise to see the six-foot-two, 175 pound right-handed pitcher selected in the second round.

MLB Network draft analyst Dan O’Dowd gave some of his thoughts on the young product:

“He’s got exceptional rhythm in his delivery. Some effort in his delivery. He’s a great competitor who started to make big strides in his fastball command. There’s simply a lot to like about this kid. He’s got one of the higher upsides of anyone in this year’s draft.”

The Texas signee will bring his impressive, yet young, talent-set to the big leagues. Having one of the more powerful arms in the 2020 class and a solid curveball and tight slider, the 18 year-old will look to make an impact on a Pirates team that struggled last season (69-93), finishing at the bottom of the NL Central.

Jared Jones, had some words after realizing his dream turned into reality:

“Yeah, I was standing right next to my dad and we both just really broke down and started crying. It was a moment to remember forever."

Jones will forego his Texas career and cash in on a value pick (44th) that is worth approximately $1.69 million. The Pittsburgh Pirates will also make selections at picks 79, 108 and 138 on Thursday. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking "Follow" at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

