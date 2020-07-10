Texas Longhorns Baseball Adds Trio to 2020 Signing Class

Texas Baseball head coach David Pierce has announced the addition of two graduate transfers, OF Mike Antico and RHP Palmer Wenzel, and freshman RHP Lebarron Johnson for the 2021 season.

Mike Antico | OF | L/R | 5-10 | 200 | Colts Neck, N.J. | Colts Neck | St. John's University

ST. JOHN'S: An accomplished graduate transfer outfielder with 153 games played and 111 starts for St. John's University from 2017-20…career .332 hitter with 22 doubles, seven triples and 13 homers…108 runs scored, 67 RBI and 44 career stolen bases…2020 BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year…2019 unanimous first team All-BIG EAST selection…ABCA/Rawlings second team All-Region…named to the BIG EAST Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team…2018 NCAA Clemson Regional All-Tournament Team as a sophomore...led the team with a .386 batting average as a junior in 2019, finishing second in the BIG EAST and 22nd in the nation in hitting…finished 16th in the nation with a .500 on-base percentage.

HIGH SCHOOL: A four-year letterwinner and a two-year team captain for Colts Neck…led the squad to Division Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016...named to the 2016 All-Shore Conference first team…earned All-Shore Conference second team honors in 2015…named a high honorable mention Preseason All-American as a senior…the number one outfield recruit in the state of New Jersey according to Perfect Game.

Palmer Wenzel | RHP | R/R | 6-1 | 195 | San Antonio, Texas | Boerne Champion | McLennan | UTSA

UTSA: Pitched in 34 career games and recorded a 9-2 record with a 2.69 ERA…struck out 60 batters in 70.1 innings pitched…made four appearances during shortened 2020 season, pitching 6.1 innings and posting a 0.00 ERA…struck out four batters, walked only one and only allowed three hits…in 2019, appeared in three games, including two starts before suffering a season-ending injury…posted a 2-0 mark with a 2.12 ERA…as a junior in 2018, appeared in a team-high 26 games in relief, posting a 6-2 record and a 3.27 ERA with one save

MCLENNAN: Played two seasons at McLennan Community College for head coach Mitch Thompson…as a sophomore, pitched 32.0 innings and recorded a 5-3 record with eight saves and a 3.09 ERA…as a freshman, made 15 appearances on the mound and posted a 1-0 record with one save and a 6.05 ERA in 19.1 innings…also struck out 19 batters.

HIGH SCHOOL: Prepped at Champion High School in Boerne under coaches Jim Gatewood and Chuck Foster…an honorable mention all-district pick…also an academic all-district selection.

Lebarron Johnson | RHP | R/R | 6-4 | 200 | Jacksonville, Fla. | Paxon

HIGH SCHOOL: A four-year letterwinner and helped lead his team to the regional final as a junior in 2019...made two starts during shortened senior campaign and finished the season with a 1-1 record and an 0.88 ERA...struck out 19 batters in only eight innings pitched…compiled a 1.54 ERA and a 5-3 record as a junior…struck out 74 batters in 41 innings pitched…also batted .410 with six doubles, four triples and a homer…also finished 17-of-19 on stolen bases…160th-ranked prospect and 55th-ranked right-handed pitcher nationally, by Perfect Game…34th-ranked prospect and ninth-ranked right-handed pitcher in Florida.