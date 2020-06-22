LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Baseball Celebrates Anniversary of National Title

Chris Dukes

Texas baseball is celebrating the 18th anniversary of the program's fifth national title today. 

Led by three-time All American, two time MLB All Star and 2005 AL Rookie of the Year Huston Street, the 2002 Texas Longhorns rolled through the season with a 57-15 overall record. 

The Longhorns dropped the first game of the Big 12 Tournament, then navigated the loser's bracket with five straight wins to capture the conference crown. 

In the Austin regional Texas took down Central Connecticut State and beat Baylor twice to advance to the Super Regional against Houston. 

The Cougars got the best of the Longhorns in the first game, once again putting Texas on the brink of elimination. The Longhorns once again responded by playing their best baseball and winning back-to-back games to advance to the college world series. 

Texas wouldn't lose again, beating Rice, Stanford (twice) and eventually South Carolina to capture the program's fifth national title. 

It was the first of two national championships for legendary coach Augie Garrido, who also led Texas to the CWS Championship Game two more times during his tenure at Texas.  Garrido finished his time on the Forty Acres with a record of 824-428-2. He passed away no March 15, 2018. 

Huston Street - the son of legendary Texas quarterback James Street - returned to the Forty Acres in 2019 to serve as an assistant coach on the baseball team following a successful career in Major League Baseball. 

 To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song and still make changes to honor players of color.

Chris Dukes

by

Circpro

Charlie Strong's USF Tenure Under NCAA Investigation

A disappointing three-year tenure at the Forty Acres drove the former Texas coach out to the University of South Florida in 2017.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Staff Impresses Four-Star Colorado Tight End

Tight end recruiting target Gunner Helm raves about recent virtual visit

Chris Dukes

K-State Becomes First Big 12 Team to Suspend Football Activities Due to COVID-19

A total of 14 Wildcat football players have tested positive for the disease

Chris Dukes

Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Fight for Social Justice

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have teamed up to donate $1M to multiple organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Summer Enrollee Profile: Jaylan Ford

The outside linebacker is a talented pass rusher with tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Incoming Texas Longhorns Freshman Cornerback Putting in Work Ahead of Season

A social media video shows Jahdae Barron working on foot speed as he prepares for the Longhorns' fall camp.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 DT Albert Regis

Chris Dukes

by

Circpro

Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

The NBA superstar announced Greg Brown III as the Central Texas Player of the Year

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to reports.

Chris Dukes