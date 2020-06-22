Texas Longhorns Baseball Celebrates Anniversary of National Title

Texas baseball is celebrating the 18th anniversary of the program's fifth national title today.

Led by three-time All American, two time MLB All Star and 2005 AL Rookie of the Year Huston Street, the 2002 Texas Longhorns rolled through the season with a 57-15 overall record.

The Longhorns dropped the first game of the Big 12 Tournament, then navigated the loser's bracket with five straight wins to capture the conference crown.

In the Austin regional Texas took down Central Connecticut State and beat Baylor twice to advance to the Super Regional against Houston.

The Cougars got the best of the Longhorns in the first game, once again putting Texas on the brink of elimination. The Longhorns once again responded by playing their best baseball and winning back-to-back games to advance to the college world series.

Texas wouldn't lose again, beating Rice, Stanford (twice) and eventually South Carolina to capture the program's fifth national title.

It was the first of two national championships for legendary coach Augie Garrido, who also led Texas to the CWS Championship Game two more times during his tenure at Texas. Garrido finished his time on the Forty Acres with a record of 824-428-2. He passed away no March 15, 2018.

Huston Street - the son of legendary Texas quarterback James Street - returned to the Forty Acres in 2019 to serve as an assistant coach on the baseball team following a successful career in Major League Baseball.

