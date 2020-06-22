LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Sharp-Shooting Big Man

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have their first verbal commitment for the 2021 class in power forward Keeyan Itejere.

The 6-foot-9 ,190-pound big man announced his verbal pledge to head coach Shaka Smart and the Longhorns on Monday morning. 

Itejere made the announcement via Twitter. 

"I'm excited to announce that I will be committing to Texas! I want to thank all the coaches that have recruiting me. I'm grateful for my parents and the sacrifices they have made for me. I'm thankful to my coaches, teammates and trainers that have helped me on the journey. Coach D has helped me excel in basketball, but more importantly showed me what we do off the court is more important than what we don on the court. God has always led me to the right people at the right time and this is no different. I appreciate Coach Smart for his belief in me as a player and a person. Ready to work." 

Watching his film: A well-rounded big man, Itejere comes from the basketball hotbed of North Carolina. He's got length, can create off the dribble and is accurate from nearly anywhere on the floor. He has the potential to continue to get better at the next level with plenty of room to add a few pounds of muscle that would make him an even better defender and rebounder. 

