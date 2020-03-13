Texas Longhorns: Twitter Reacts to COVID-19 Cancellations

On Thursday the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships amid concerns of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA's Stacy Osburn said in a statement. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

This meant a sudden end to the Texas baseball, softball, basketball, track and tennis seasons for many Texas Longhorn players.

For two-sort athlete John Burt, it was an unceremonious end to his Longhorn athletic career. He was scheduled to compete in the Big 12 Track and Field Championships.

It means the end to what had been a promising Texas baseball seaosn. The Longhorns were out to a scorching start and ranked No. 22 going into Big 12 play.

Austin Todd and Trey Faltine both expressed their regret.

Though the Texas basketball team may not have a large senior contingent, players were still disappointed to find out they would not be able to finish what had been a roller-coaster season.

The university's off-season practices have also been suspended. The schedule and potentially the spring game are all up in the air going forward. We'll have more information for you as we get it.