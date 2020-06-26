Texas Picked as a No. 3 Seed in Latest ESPN Projections

The Texas basketball team continues to build hype going into the 2020-21 season.

With every player on the two-deep returning and the addition of five-star power forward Greg Brown III, the Longhorns are already being considered a trendy pick to win the Big 12 and possibly make a deep run in the Big Dance.

I'm excited about the lessons that our guys have learned this past year," Texas Head coach Shaka Smart said." And previous years for guys that are upperclassmen. And we do think that that Greg really adds a significant piece to our program and our team. He brings an added level of violence on the court and aggressiveness."

ESPN's bracketology was the latest outlet with lofty expectations for the Longhorns, picking Texas to grab a No. 3 seed going into the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns are currently predicted to play in the West bracket along with Gonzaga (No. 1 seed), Wisconsin (No. 2), Texas Tech (No. 4), North Carolina (No. 5), Houston (No. 6), Stanford (No. 7), Miami (No. 8), Arizona (No. 9), UConn (No. 10), Virginia Tech and Seton Hall (No. 11, play in), Vermont (No. 12), Georgia State (No. 13), New Mexico State (No. 14), Eastern Washington (No. 15) and Colgate (No. 16).

