Former Tulane Baseball Star Named MLB Draft Sleeper to Watch
Being drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Royals is just the beginning for former Tulane Green Wave baseball star Michael Lombardi.
Now the right-handed pitcher and center fielder must work his way to the Major Leagues. At least one insider believes that Lombardi has the tools to get there.
More News: Tulane Will Be Relying On Talented Big Man To Impact Frontcourt This Season
Kiley McDaniel, who covers MLB and the draft for ESPN, recently unveiled a sleeper for each MLB team in this draft, a player that could overcome where they were selected, reach the Majors and find success.
Even though Lombardi was taken in the second round — a selection indicated of the Royals’ belief he can get to the Majors — McDaniel took the Green Wave star as his sleeper. He wrote that Lombari only needs to develop one more thing to position himself.
“Michael Lombardi was a sleeper I kept in my back pocket as the center fielder/closer for Tulane,” McDaniel wrote. “He made starts down the stretch and got second-round buzz, which is where he ended up going. Lombardi has a mid 90s heater with good shape, an above average curveball, solid change up and could be a starter if he can develop a slider to bridge the fastball/curveball gap.”
More News: What Are the Toughest Tests for Tulane Football This Season?
Lombardi was picked 61st overall in the second round. It made him the first Green Wave player selected in this draft and the highest draft choice for Tulane since outfielder Hudson Haskin was drafted in the second round (39th overall) by the Baltimore Orioles in 2020.
Lombardi was also the highest Green Wave pitcher selected since Shooter Hunt was selected in the first round (31st overall) in 2008.
He surely caught scouts’ attention when he was the surprise choice to start the Green Wave’s American Athletic Conference tournament opener against FAU.
But the closer delivered. He pitched a two-hitter over seven innings, giving up one run and two walks. He struck out 11. He threw 105 pitches, and his effort changed the direction of Tulane’s tournament.
More News: Royals Select Tulane Star Michael Lombardi With No. 61 Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The junior finished with a 4-1 record and a 2.14 ERA on the mound, with 11 saves. He struck out 73 and walked 21 in 42 innings. Batters hit just .143 against him. It was a career year in every measure. Earlier this year he was added to the Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List.
He wrapped up his career with 16 career saves, seventh-most in program history.
But when he wasn’t pitching, he was hitting. He slashed .273/.392/.453 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 29 RBI. That was also a career-high season.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.