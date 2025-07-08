More SEC Head Coaches, Former Programs Praise New Tulane Baseball Hire
It’s safe to say that the Tulane Green Wave baseball team nailed their recent hire of Walt Jones.
The new Tulane baseball assistant coach has bolstered the momentum of an already strong offseason headlined by head coach Jay Uhlman’s transfer portal pickups.
Jones will work as the team’s outfield coach while assisting hitters and aiding recruiting efforts.
Since his hiring on July 1, accolades have poured in for Jones from people he crossed paths with in his storied coaching career.
On the heels of an endorsement by Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin, the team’s social media account shared yet another comment from an SEC head coach.
Missouri head coach Kerrick Jackson worked at Nicholls State from 2006 to 2007 as an assistant coach. Jones played there from 2007 to 2008.
That brought an endorsement from Jackson, which the team shared.
“Walt will be a great addition to the Tulane baseball program!” Jackson said. “He is a relentless recruiter with a competitive edge that is second to none.”
In addition, they shared a strong statement by former EKU and current James Madison Athletic Director Matt Roan.
“I am so happy for Walt, Alicia, and their girls being able to return home to Louisiana and join such a tradition-rich program as Tulane,” Roan said. “Having worked together with Walt at two separate institutions, I know well his ability to identify, recruit, and develop talent, as well as his ability to develop meaningful relationships with the team and community he represents. This was evident in the two-year run we enjoyed in 2022 and 2023 at EKU. While I know they are thrilled by this opportunity, I also know that Tulane hit the jackpot now having Team Jones!”
Jones became the head coach at EKU after leading their third consecutive ASUN Tournament berth as the acting coach, which earned him the full-time role in May of 2024.
Jones led a program that ranked in the top half of the ASUN in sacrifice flies and sacrifice bunts.
What sticks out in all the endorsements is the clear value Jones will bring to the program as a recruiter.
Those efforts come at a valuable time for the program, as Uhlman led the Green Wave to a third straight AAC Championship Game berth, showing an ability to perform in high-leverage situations.
That mental toughness is easy to recruit for, and the Green Wave have a home run in that department with Jones.
