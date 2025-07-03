Tulane Green Wave Baseball Announces Hiring of New Assistant Coach
The 2025 season didn't go as planned for the Tulane Green Wave baseball team, as they finished with a 33-25 record and failed to reach the NCAA college baseball tournament.
However, the Green Wave showed promise in the American Conference tournament in Clearwater.
The No. 5 Tulane baseball team made it to the AAC Championship game, where they were defeated by the No. 6 ECU Pirates 8-2.
As head coach Jay Uhlman looks to strengthen his team this offseason, he'll do so with some changes to the coaching staff.
Ulhman announced via a press release on Tuesday that the team is hiring Walt Jones as an assistant coach. Jones will work as the outfield coach while assisting hitters and helping with recruiting.
"We are excited to add a person of Walt's character and expertise to our staff," Uhlman said. "He is well respected in our profession and has served in a variety of roles. Walt will represent Tulane well in the recruiting world, where he has a deep understanding of the landscape in Louisiana and the Southeast."
That understanding comes from Jones' background in coaching after graduating from Nicholls, where he was the team's starting right fielder and lead-off hitter from 2007 to 2008.
He joined the Colonels staff in 2014 as a hitting coach, and over a two-season campaign, he helped the team achieve back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since 1992 to 1993.
Jones was promoted to recruiting coordinator and associate head coach before leaving to become the scouting director for the Prep Baseball Report-Louisiana and national JUCO scouting director for the Prep Baseball Report in 2019.
In addition to his recruiting footprint in the area, Uhlman highlighted Jones' ability as a teacher.
"He will bring positive teaching and mentoring to the young men in our program," Uhlman continued. "Not only will his experience assist our players in their daily development, it will also provide our staff with the full scope of those experiences. We are honored to welcome Walt, his wife Alicia, and their two daughters, Harper and Emory, to Tulane."
Jones joins the Green Wave after most recently working as head coach at Eastern Kentucky University, a stint that began in March 2024 when he was named acting head coach and continued through the 2025 season.
Jones stepped in, and helped lead a third consecutive run to the ASUN Tournament, and his efforts landed him the full-time job.
As the press release notes, the program excelled in small ball under Jones, ranking in the top half in both sacrifice flies and sacrifice bunts in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
That's a wealth of experience in an assistant coach role and should aid the program greatly in recruiting.
