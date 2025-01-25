Tulane Green Wave Baseball Team Begins Regular-Season Workouts
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team started its preseason workouts for the regular season opening series on Friday with a practice, followed by a scrimmage.
Tulane is three weeks away from starting the regular season with a three-game series at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium on Feb. 14 against Omaha.
The American Athletic Conference’s coaches voted the Green Wave third in the preseason poll. Four players were voted to the league’s All-AAC preseason team —pitcher Luc Fladda, relief pitcher Jacob Moore, third baseman Gavin Schulz and outfielder Jackson Linn.
Fladda went 5-3 with a 4.77 ERA last season, as he struck out 61 and walked 21 in 83 innings. He figures to be Tulane’s top starting pitcher for weekend series this season.
Moore made 26 appearances, finished with a 5-3 record and a 3.00 ERA as he saved six games. He struck out 45 and walked 10 in 42 innings.
Schulz batted .303 a season ago, with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 51 RBI. Linn led the Green Wave with 16 home runs last year. He batted .299 with 13 doubles, three triples and 45 RBI.
Tulane has been on a run of late, as they won their second straight AAC tournament title, which paved the way to their second straight NCAA regional. The Green Wave won 36 games a season ago.
Plus, the back-to-back NCAA Tournament trips were a first for the program since 2015-16. The Green Wave also won a regional game for the first time since 2016.
But the Green Wave is rebuilding a bit, as four of their players were drafted by MLB teams in July. The four drafted players were good for third-most by a non-power conference school.
Tulane has also augmented its veterans with a recruiting class that has some of the best players in the country. Three of those freshmen ended up selected to Perfect Game’s Top 500 players and the class was named among the Top 50 in Perfect Game’s 2025 rankings.
Tulane’s highest-ranked player was Kross Howarth, a right-handed pitcher from Methacton High School in Eagleville, Penn. He threw 132.2 career innings and struck out 172 as a prep player, while batting .364.
Pitcher Michael Devenney, from Downingtown East Campus in Chester Springs, Penn., struck out 134 and had 1.35 career ERA.
Outfielder Tanner Chun, who played at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, batted .306 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 24 runs as a senior.