An Early Breakdown of the Tulane Green Wave Men's Basketball 2025-26 Backcourt
A little more than a month ago, the Tulane Green Wave's leading scorer last season, Rowan Brumbaugh, announced that he will be returning to Tulane.
As a Sophomore, Brumbaugh averaged 15.5 points and 4.8 assists per game. He will have a variety of scoring options to help him in the backcourt for his junior season.
Tulane also sees the return of Asher Woods, the Wave's third-leading scorer last season. Woods averaged 11.5 points per game in his Junior campaign. With seniority comes greater expectations, but as Woods' offensive production indicates, he is more than capable of rising to the occasion.
To supplement these two key contributors, Tulane was active in the transfer portal this offseason. The Wave managed to grab a young double-digit scorer from Oral Roberts, Jojo Moore. In his freshman season with the Golden Eagles, Moore averaged 10.9 points per game. Moore will look to expand on his Freshman success in New Orleans.
Tulane also managed to bring in Scotty Middleton from Seton Hall and Curtis Williams Jr. from Georgetown. Both players were four-star recruits out of high school, according to 24/7 Sports. Middleton and Williams Jr. were the 60th and 125th overall prospects, respectively, in the 2023 recruiting class.
Both Middleton and Williams have experience contributing to Division One programs. Middleton averaged 5.8 points per game for the Pirates, while Williams averaged 4.7 points per game for the Hoyas. Middleton and Williams, as their recruiting rankings indicate, have plenty of ability to bring to Tulane for their junior seasons. Middleton also provides an efficient presence behind the arc, shooting 38% from three.
Additionally, Tulane will continue to develop Mari Jordan, who reportedly withdrew his name from the transfer portal in late March. Jordan averaged 7.0 points per game as a redshirt freshman. Now with a year of collegiate game experience, Jordan has the potential to be a key contributor.
The Green Wave did not limit their recruiting to just the portal. They brought in three star prospect, Robert Moore, who won the sniper award for best shooter at the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp. With those credentials he certainly can be a factor for the Wave. Sophomore K.J. Greene, the number 92 overall prospect in ESPN's 2024 recruiting class, has the potential to contribute as well.
This Tulane backcourt pairs developing talent with established double-digit scorers in Brumbaugh and Woods. While there is still plenty of time for changes in the offseason, this Wave backcourt has the potential to pose a significant challenge for opponents in the 2025-2026 season.