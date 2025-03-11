Tulane Green Wave Falls to USF in American Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals
After two false starts, the Tulane Green Wave women’s basketball team finally got their matchup with the USF Bulls.
Unfortunately, things didn’t go Tulane’s way.
The Green Wave (17-13) fell to the USF Bulls (21-10), 69-59, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 American Athletic Conference basketball tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday.
That brings the Green Wave’s tournament season to a close, their first under coach Ashley Langford. As an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament is unlikely, Tulane will wait until after that field is announced to see if they receive an invitation to either of the remaining postseason tournaments, the WBIT and the WNIT.
The Green Wave were the No. 6 seed, and the Bulls were the No. 3 seed. They were in the unusual position of having not played each other this season.
The Green Wave and the Bulls were supposed to play each other in January, but the winter storm in New Orleans postponed the game. It was rescheduled for last week, but once it was determined the result of the game wouldn’t impact the seeding of the tournament, it was canceled.
The Bulls took control of the game early, as they were up, 16-10, after the first quarter. That was the most lopsided quarter of the game, as the Green Wave played the Bulls close to even the rest of the way. But USF still managed to maintain its lead and add to it by the fourth quarter.
Tulane shot just 36% for the game and committed 17 turnovers. Kendall Sneed led the Green Wave with 17 points, along with six rebounds three assists and three steals. Sherese Pittman finished with a double-double — 11 points and 10 rebounds — along with three assists.
Vittoria Blasigh led three USF players in double figures with 16 points.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket
First Round: Saturday
Game 1: No. 12 Charlotte 55, No. 13 FAU 51
Second Round: Sunday
Game 2: No. 9 Rice 76, No. 8 UAB 63
Game 3: No. 12 Charlotte 71, No. 5 Tulsa 66
Game 4: No. 7 East Carolina 64, No. 10 Memphis 45
Game 5: No. 11 No. 6 Tulane 69, No. 11 Wichita State 63
Quarterfinals: Monday
Game 6: No. 9 Rice 62, No. 1 UTSA 58
Game 7: No. 4 Temple 65, No. 12 Charlotte 34
Game 8: No. 2 North Texas 69, No. 7 East Carolina 58
Game 9: No. 3 USF 69, No. 6 Tulane 59
Semifinals: Tuesday
Game 10: No. 9 Rice vs No. 4 Temple | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Game 11: No. 2 North Texas vs No. 3 USF | 8 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Final: Wednesday
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 7 p.m. CT | ESPN+