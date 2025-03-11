Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Falls to USF in American Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals

The Tulane Green Wave women’s basketball team finally got their long-awaited matchup with the South Florida Bulls.

Matthew Postins

Jan 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave logo at mid court before the game against the Memphis Tigers at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.
Jan 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave logo at mid court before the game against the Memphis Tigers at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

After two false starts, the Tulane Green Wave women’s basketball team finally got their matchup with the USF Bulls.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go Tulane’s way.

The Green Wave (17-13) fell to the USF Bulls (21-10), 69-59, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 American Athletic Conference basketball tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday.

That brings the Green Wave’s tournament season to a close, their first under coach Ashley Langford. As an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament is unlikely, Tulane will wait until after that field is announced to see if they receive an invitation to either of the remaining postseason tournaments, the WBIT and the WNIT.

The Green Wave were the No. 6 seed, and the Bulls were the No. 3 seed. They were in the unusual position of having not played each other this season.

The Green Wave and the Bulls were supposed to play each other in January, but the winter storm in New Orleans postponed the game. It was rescheduled for last week, but once it was determined the result of the game wouldn’t impact the seeding of the tournament, it was canceled.

The Bulls took control of the game early, as they were up, 16-10, after the first quarter. That was the most lopsided quarter of the game, as the Green Wave played the Bulls close to even the rest of the way. But USF still managed to maintain its lead and add to it by the fourth quarter.  

Tulane shot just 36% for the game and committed 17 turnovers. Kendall Sneed led the Green Wave with 17 points, along with six rebounds three assists and three steals. Sherese Pittman finished with a double-double — 11 points and 10 rebounds — along with three assists.

Vittoria Blasigh led three USF players in double figures with 16 points.

American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket

First Round: Saturday

Game 1: No. 12 Charlotte 55, No. 13 FAU 51

Second Round: Sunday

Game 2: No. 9 Rice 76, No. 8 UAB 63

Game 3: No. 12 Charlotte 71, No. 5 Tulsa 66

Game 4: No. 7 East Carolina 64, No. 10 Memphis 45

Game 5: No. 11 No. 6 Tulane 69, No. 11 Wichita State 63

Quarterfinals: Monday

Game 6: No. 9 Rice 62, No. 1 UTSA 58

Game 7: No. 4 Temple 65, No. 12 Charlotte 34

Game 8: No. 2 North Texas 69, No. 7 East Carolina 58

Game 9: No. 3 USF 69, No. 6 Tulane 59

Semifinals: Tuesday

Game 10: No. 9 Rice vs No. 4 Temple | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Game 11: No. 2 North Texas vs No. 3 USF | 8 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Final: Wednesday

Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 7 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Published
Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Home/Basketball