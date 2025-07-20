Seven Tulane Football Players Selected by CFN as Preseason All-AAC
The Tulane Green Wave football team had seven players selected to College Football News’ All-AAC Preseason Football Team, released recently.
The selections come in advance of the official all-AAC team, which will be released when the teams convene in Charlotte next week for media days.
Four Green Wave stars made the first team, including offensive linemen Derrick Graham and Shadre Hurst, edge rusher Santana Hopper and safety Bailey Despaine.
In addition, coach Jon Sumrall was selected as the first-team head coach.
Graham, a redshirt senior, is a former Texas A&M transfer. Hurst, who is a redshirt junior, has spent his entire career with the Green Wave. Along with the rest of Tulane’s offensive line, they will clear the way for whichever back replaces Makhi Hughes, who transferred to Oregon.
Hopper is new to the program. The redshirt junior joined the Green Wave after three seasons with Appalachian State. Sumrall was surely familiar with him from his days at Troy, as they overlapped by Hopper’s first two seasons.
In 2024, he leveled up after earning second-team freshman all-America honors from College Football News.
Despaine is a senior and a long-time Green Wave defender who is coming off a 2024 in which he finished with 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two passes defended.
Second-team selections included tight end Justyn Reid, defensive tackle Kameron Hamilton and Omari Hayes, who was selected as the punt returner.
Reid transferred to the Green Wave after two seasons at Southern Miss, where he caught eight passes for 158 yards. He caught seven passes a year ago for 153 yards, for an average of 20.7 yards per catch.
Hamilton is a senior and has spent his whole career at Tulane. Last season he played in all 14 games, as he finished with 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He’s the one returning starter up front.
Hayes, a wide receiver, transferred in from Florida Atlantic after one season with the Owls. There, he caught 39 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. He returned 14 punts for 71 yards, with a long of 43.
The Tulane Green Wave are seeking to reach the AAC title game for the fourth straight year.
The Green Wave went a 9-5 last season, reached the American Athletic Conference title game and made a trip to the Gasparilla Bowl. Tulane opens the season at home on Aug. 30 against Northwestern.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)
