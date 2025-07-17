Tulane Green Wave Standout Pitcher Tayler Montiel's Road to the Draft
The first MLB draft pick in 2025, taken from Tulane, was Michael Lombardi. He was taken in the second round with the No. 61 pick of the draft.
The second Tulane pick of the draft was the hard-throwing lefty reliever Tayler Montiel. Montiel was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 12th round with the 363rd pick. His selection was built on his development this year. In 2025, he put together a dominant breakout season in the bullpen.
Montiel began his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to Tulane after one year with the Bulldogs, a season he would use as a redshirt. Yet in his first two seasons in New Orleans, Montiel struggled to find success.
In his first season with the Wave, he had a 10.20 ERA, allowed a .368 batting average, and walked 13 batters in comparison to striking out eight. The season after, he saw fewer innings with his usage decreasing from 15.0 to 9.2. His ERA was 10.24 and he struck out eight batters while giving up 10 walks that year. Yet two difficult seasons did not deter Montiel. In his third year with Tulane, he transformed himself into a star.
In his breakout season, he recorded a 3.53 ERA and struck out 54 batters in comparison to allowing only 14 walks in 43.1 innings on the mound. Montiel earned two saves and held opposing to hitters to just a .187 batting average.
His statistics showcased his growth and proved his success in his junior year. His breakout performance intrigued MLB scouts for good reason.
While Montiel's journey is now uncertain, what is certain is that the Diamondbacks chose a player who will persevere. While his journey to success on the mound was not easy, Montiel reached his professional destination, and that determination could serve him well in the future of his baseball career.
