Tulane Football Lands Top Prospect in Three-Star Receiver Brayden Allen
The Tulane Green Wave football team’s recruiting class of 2026 added another star-studded member.
College football is as much about future seasons as it is about present rosters, and that isn’t lost on Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
Sumrall and his recruiting staff won yet another battle when three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday night.
Allen was one of two coveted targets by Sumrall and Tulane football identified by Sam Spiegelman of On3 (subscription required).
They were successful in convincing Allen to join the Green Wave over Texas Tech, who once led the race.
Once Tulane reportedly “moved into the driver’s seat,” they didn’t let up and added another three-star recruit to the class of 2026.
That class now has one four-star wide receiver and 12 three-star commits out of a total of 17 players.
Allen had 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns in his 2024 campaign.
He has 75 career receptions for 1,458 yards and 11 touchdowns and also spent snaps on defense, recording 13 of 20 total tackles in 2024.
He held offers from two Power Four programs; Boston College and Vanderbilt.
The in-state prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, and is the No. 23-ranked player in Louisiana according to 247Sports.
Allen is joined on that list by future teammates, including four-star receiver Trez Davis at No. 10 and three-star offensive lineman Tylan George at No. 20.
Allen is now part of a top 75 recruiting class on 247Sports, coming in at No. 74, right below AAC rival Memphis Tigers.
With just a few weeks remaining before the entire focus shifts to the 2025 season and fall camp, Sumrall and his team are steadily strengthening their future by adding Allen to their roster.
