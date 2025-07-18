Tulane Green Wave Announce Important Extension with Flagship Radio Station
The Tulane Green Wave football team successfully kicked off a debut on the program’s new flagship station for their radio broadcast last October.
Fans of the Green Wave can stay tuned to that station for the next several years.
That partnership with Cumulus Media New Orleans will continue as they announced a multi-year extension to continue as the flagship radio broadcast rights holder for Tulane football and men’s basketball.
Those games will be broadcast on 106.7 The Ticket—KKND FM, which will provide full coverage throughout the New Orleans region.
Fans can still stream radio coverage of the games on various mediums, including the Varsity Network and Tulane Athletics apps, which are available for download in the App Store.
Green Wave athletic director David Harris spoke in the press release about continuing the partnership that was successfully initiated mid-football season last year.
"Our fans always show great passion following Tulane over the airwaves, and this relationship enhances their ability to do just that,” Harris said. “We can't wait to get the seasons started."
The transition mid-season was seamless, beginning with Tulane hosting the Rice Owls in a 14-10 win on Oct. 19.
While nothing was announced regarding women’s basketball and men’s baseball, those aired on 88.3 WRBH last season.
The station will also host 'The Current,' the official podcast of Tulane Athletics hosted by Voice of the Wave Corey Gloor, on 106.7 The Ticket throughout the various athletic seasons.
"As the sole sports radio station in New Orleans, 106.7 The Ticket is the perfect home for Tulane fans and New Orleanians to catch every moment from the gridiron and the hardwood,” Gloor said in the press release.
The announcement comes during an exciting time for the Green Wave, as they will look to head to their fourth consecutive appearance in the conference championship game.
The men’s basketball team is coming off their first postseason appearance in 12 years.
The Tulane football season will begin on Aug. 30, when they host the Northwestern Wildcats, where coverage of the matchup will begin an hour before at 10 a.m., CT, on 106.7 FM, with kickoff set for 11 a.m., CT.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.