Three-Star QB Commits to Tulane Football, Officially Reclassifies to 2025
Tulane Green Wave head football coach Jon Sumrall apparently doesn’t know the meaning of sleep as the team continues making additions to the 2025 college football roster.
Tulane football has been active on the recruiting trail as they build up the roster for next season and the future. Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock has been scouting several high school quarterbacks as they do so.
The Green Wave have not only been flipping coveted recruits, but they’ve also been racking up several prospects who are reclassifying to the 2025 class. The team can now add quarterback Cade Scott to that list.
Three-Star QB Cade Scott Officially Commits to Tulane Football
Quarterback Cade Scott from Meade County High School in Kentucky officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was committing to Tulane and will be reclassifying to the 2025 class to join the team this fall.
In a perfect twist of fate, much like former star running back Tyjae Spears, Scott's high school mascot is the "Greenwave."
Scott is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds and was scheduled to begin senior year this fall. Instead, he'll be Uptown after visiting the campus in April following an offer in March.
In his 16 career games, Scott has passed for 3,500 yards and has rushed for 800 yards, per Crescent City Sports.
He received offers from the Bowling Green Falcons, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the Colorado State Rams, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, the Georgia State Panthers, and the Marshall Thundering Herd. He also visited several Power Four campuses through his recruitment.
The three-star recruit on 24/7 Sports is a multi-sport athlete, as he played shooting guard for his high school basketball team and competed in track and field in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 300-meter sprints and the long jump and triple jump.
This athletic profile is relatively impressive for a quarterback, and the Green Wave will have the opportunity to evaluate him sooner than expected since he is reclassifying to 2025.