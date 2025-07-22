Three Ways Jake Retzlaff Can Fit into Tulane Offense, American Title Chances
It’s hard to find a successful starter in the transfer portal in July, but the Tulane Green Wave lucked out.
If former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff follows through on his reported commitment to the Green Wave, then he joins Ball State’s Kadin Semonza, Iowa’s Brendan Sullivan and Illinois’ Donovan Leary.
Without even taking a snap for the Green Wave, Retzlaff becomes a prime contender to win the starting job when they host Northwestern on Aug. 30.
With BYU last season he threw for 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 417 yards and six touchdowns. That compares favorably to what last year’s starter, Darian Mensah did — 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions passing, along with 132 yards rushing with one score.
Here are three ways he can help fit into the Green Wave offense this season.
A Rushing Boost
Retzlaff was a capable runner at BYU. He gained 4.2 yards per carry, and BYU featured him in designed runs at key times. That’s one area where he was clearly more productive than Mensah a year ago.
With Makhi Hughes out the door after two years as the top running back, the Green Wave will have to break in a new top rusher, or rushers, potentially. Retzlaff can be added to that mix and help take some of the heat off the run game, especially early in the season.
That’s an element Mensah didn’t provide a year ago. He only rushed 60 times. Retzlaff rushed 100 times. Tulane would be wise to feature that in the offense.
In The Pass Game
One area where Mensah was exceptional was in completion percentage. He completed 65.9% of his passes. He averaged 9.5 yards per completion and had a 166.7 quarterback rating.
Retzlaff has some ground to make up there. He completed just 57.9% of his passes a year ago for the Cougars. He also averaged just 8.0 yards per completion. His rating was lower, too, at 136.6.
Retzlaff handled a higher volume of passes, though. He threw 368 passes, well above Mensah’s 287. That can explain part of the difference in completion percentage.
It’s an area where he’ll have to show improvement if he wants the starting job. But he can handle a higher volume of workload and that is an asset in of itself.
He’s Been Through It
Tulane has one of the hardest schedules in the country. Set aside the American schedule, which includes games with Army West Point, Memphis and UTSA. Before the Green Wave even get there, they must face Northwestern, Duke and Ole Miss.
Retzlaff and the Cougars had a magical season a year ago. They were undefeated into November and tied for first place in the Big 12, though tiebreakers got them in the end. That success came with Retzlaff at the trigger.
He’s the only candidate for the job with a full season as a starter at a power conference school. That’s a significant leg up.
