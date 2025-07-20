Reported Tulane Football Target Jake Retzlaff Seeking Shot at Starting Job
The Tulane Green Wave football team is searching for their next starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The likely successor will be one of the trio that’s on the roster ahead of fall camp: Brendan Sullivan, Kadin Semonza, or Donovan Leary.
However, head coach Jon Sumrall has shown that he’ll give the best player the job, which doesn’t rule out a fourth competitor.
More Tulane: Tulane Football Unveils Fresh Looking Jerseys Ahead of 2025 Season
That could be former BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who is reportedly looking for an opportunity to start, likely within the Group of Five, rather than sit No. 2 on the depth chart at a Power Four.
CBS Sports college football reporter Matt Zenitz joined 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins on The 105 with Andrew Ivins & Cooper Petagna on Wednesday, as Brad Crawford of CBS Sports reports.
Zenitz broke down what the transfer portal market looks like for Retzlaff and what his thought process might be for his destination.
He doesn’t believe that Retzlaff is looking to sit on the bench.
"If he was fine with that being the case, then he could have just stayed put at BYU, sat out the first seven games, and then stepped in as a Power Four starting quarterback," Zenitz said. "Clearly, this is someone who wants to go somewhere, wants to start immediately without having to sit out."
That makes a G5 opportunity the most likely path to a starting job, and he included Tulane on the list of fits.
It’s the second time Crawford has linked the Green Wave as a landing spot for Retzlaff.
“This is a crowded room, but Retzlaff would have a shot to start if not be the immediate favorite,” Crawford wrote. “If Retzlaff doesn't sign with a Power Four team, Tulane would be one of the Group of Five frontrunners with a chance.”
More Tulane: What Sold New Tulane Football Commit Brayden Allen on the Program?
Retzlaff threw 213 passes for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns in his 2024 campaign, in addition to 100 rush attempts for 417 yards and six touchdowns.
The Cougars finished 11-2 under Retzlaff, who is withdrawing from the program after receiving a seven-game suspension for violating the school’s honor code prohibiting premarital sex.
Retzlaff was accused of sexual assault in a civil suit back in May, that’s since been dismissed on June 30, but his admission to premarital sex came in that process.
It would be challenging for Retzlaff to come in and take the starting job after missing both fall camp and summer workouts, where crucial chemistry is developed.
More Tulane: Seven Tulane Football Players Selected by CFN as Preseason All-AAC
However, he would be the most experienced quarterback in the competition at a Power Four level.
This experience could help him adapt more quickly and potentially make him a contender for Tulane’s starting position.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.