Tulane Football Gears Up for Rematch with One of SEC’s Most Explosive Teams
The Tulane Green Wave football squad faces a tough matchup this season against the Ole Miss Rebels, who finished last season ranked No. 14 in the country.
Last time Tulane faced an SEC team it ended last season in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Green Wave faced the Florida Gators, which came to a disappointing end when they lost, 33-8.
Tulane knows a little about Ole Miss. The two programs have faced each other 67 times, dating back to when both were members of the SEC. The Rebels have a 40-27 edge in the series. The Rebels have also won 13 of the 15 matchups in Oxford, and that's where this year's game will be held.
The last matchup was compelling. Held at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, the Rebels did win the game, 37-20. But, the Green Wave made Ole Miss sweat it out. Tulane and Ole Miss were tied, 17-17, going into the fourth quarter before the Rebels outscored the Green Wave, 20-3, in the fourth quarter.
The Green Wave were without their long-time starter, Michael Pratt, for that game as he was out with an injury. It was Tulane's best chance to beat Ole Miss in a while. The Green Wave hasn't beaten the Rebels since 1987 in New Orleans, putting Ole Miss on a 13-game winning streak.
Ole Miss went 10-3 last year and beat Duke in the Gator Bowl. Tulane is coming off a 9-5 season in which it played in the American Athletic Conference championship game for the third straight year.
Tulane is looking for a new quarterback after the transfer of Darian Mensah to Duke, who had more than 2,700 passing yards and 22 touchdowns last season. The candidates to replace him are all transfers — Ball State's Kadin Semonza, Iowa's Brendan Sullivan and Illinois' Donovan Leary.
Tulane also lost its leading wide receiver to the NFL draft. Mario Williams had over 1,000 yards receiving last season and will be playing for the Los Angeles Rams this season. Leading rusher Makhi Hughes, who posted posted 1,401 yards with 15 touchdowns last year, transferred to Oregon.
The Green Wave's are set to open their upcoming season on Aug. 30 against the Northwestern Wildcats. They will have three weeks before they face off against the Rebels.
